NBAggies: How former A&M players performed in the NBA season’s first half

The NBA trade deadline has passed, and the NBA All-Star Break is over: The final stretch of the regular season is in sight. Here’s a look at how some of the Aggies now in the NBA are performing so far in the 2024-2025 season.

Robert Williams III, center, Portland Trail Blazers

Williams was selected by the Boston Celtics with the 27th pick in the 2018 NBA draft. In his two seasons with the Aggies, Williams averaged 11.1 points per game, 8.7 rebounds per game, 1.4 assists per game and 2.5 blocks.

The Shreveport, Louisiana native spent his first five seasons in Boston before being shipped off to Portland in the trade that made NBA Champion guard Jrue Holiday a Celtic. This season, Williams has averaged 5.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 17.2 minutes.

Williams’ role with the Blazers is smaller compared to what it was on the Celtics, where he was their starting center from 2021 to 2023. On the Blazers, Williams is listed as the third center on the roster. Before the trade deadline, the 6-foot-11 defensive specialist’s name was thrown around the rumor mill, but he was not moved. With an injury to starting C Deandre Ayton, expect Williams to get more minutes over the next four weeks.

Alex Caruso, guard, Oklahoma City Thunder

The “Bald Eagle” averaged eight points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and two steals in his four-season career at Texas A&M. Caruso went undrafted in the 2016 NBA draft and later signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017.

Caruso made himself a household name after winning the 2020 NBA Championship with the Lakers. In 2022, Caruso signed with the Chicago Bulls and earned NBA All-Defensive honors in 2023 and 2024 before being traded to the Thunder.

In his first season with the Thunder, Caruso has averaged six points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Seeing minutes at small forward, shooting guard and point guard, Caruso has cemented himself as a real do-it-all player for the Thunder.

Khris Middleton, small forward, Washington Wizards

Middleton was selected by the Detroit Pistons with the 39th overall pick of the 2012 NBA draft. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 11.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and two assists in his three seasons in Aggieland.

Following a lackluster rookie season, Middleton was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks and immediately became a cornerstone of the franchise. He would go on to be a three-time NBA All-Star and an NBA Champion. Over the past offseason, Middleton underwent surgery on both ankles. Despite dealing with the rehabilitation process, Middleton still accounted for 12.6 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game and 4.4 assists per game.

As Middleton nears his 14th season, his numbers have started to decline with age. His injuries have started to catch up to him, and the Bucks took notice. The team decided to move Middleton at the trade deadline, sending him to the Washington Wizards. Seeing that Middleton is north of 32 years old and has struggled with injuries his entire career, it looks like Milwaukee sent him to Washington for his career to die.

DeAndre Jordan, center, Denver Nuggets

The Los Angeles Clippers selected Jordan with the 35th overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft. In his one season at A&M, Jordan averaged 7.9 points and six rebounds.

In his nearly 20-year career, the Houston native has racked up the accolades. His extensive resume includes an Olympic Gold medal, multiple All-NBA nods and winning an NBA Championship with the Nuggets in 2023. At 36 years old, Jordan averages 3.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

After looking like he would spend his whole career with the Clippers, Jordan became a journeyman and jumped around the league. Jordan has been a key depth piece for the Nuggets behind star center Nikola Jokić despite his limited minutes. He seems to have found a home in Denver and will likely remain there as long as they will let him.