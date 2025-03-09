Tamu ad 800x200 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025
Tamu ad 800x200 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025

New Mexico State takes upset win in final game of series

Patton’s stellar Sunday start goes to waste
DJ Burton, Senior Sports Writer
March 9, 2025
Photo by Sarthak Dalal
Texas A&M pitcher Myles Patton (23) pitches during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

No. 14 Texas A&M baseball looked like they were going to sweep New Mexico State heading into the last game of the series after outscoring the visitors 26-1 in the first two matchups. Sunday’s 4-1 loss ended the home Aggies’ short-lived three-game win streak.

The last time junior left-handed pitcher Myles Patton got the nod , the Long Beach, California native recorded seven strikeouts, four hits and a home run in five innings against Rice. Patton’s outing was plagued by errors but he still earned the win against the Owls.

As a sophomore at Long Beach State last season, Patton recorded an ERA of 3.26 while allowing 52 hits, 29 runs and struck out 85 batters. In just three outings to start his time with the Aggies, he had a 2-0 record with a 2.12 ERA, 17 innings pitched, and12 hits, combined with four runs and 23 strikeouts.

Patton has established himself as a solid Sunday starter. Before his time on the mound ended in the seventh inning, he recorded four strikeouts over 91 pitches.

Junior shortstop Kaeden Kent established himself as a household name for the 12th Man after Chicago White Sox outfielder and A&M center fielder Braden Montgomery suffered a season-ending injury last season. His grand slams against LSU and Oregon and a total of two homers and 14 RBIs in the postseason gave a sneak peak at what to expect in 2025.

Kent struck first for the Aggies, sending a 408-foot shot over the visitor’s bullpen in the bottom of the third. The son of former five-time MLB All-Star and 2000 National League MVP Jeff Kent leads the team with six home runs on the season. The younger Kent has started an impressive resume of his own, as he was named to the 2024 Men’s College World Series All-Tournament Team.

In the top of the fourth inning, New Mexico State sophomore first baseman Steve Solorzano sent one into the visitor’s bullpen to tie the game up, 1-1. The Las Cruces, New Mexico native was named the program’s first Conference USA All-American Freshman Team honoree in 2024 after his 36-hit, three homer year where he averaged .327.

New Mexico State junior right fielder Jonatan Clough crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly, courtesy of junior SS Camden Kaufman, to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh inning.

A&M completely fell apart in the later innings. With senior right handed pitcher Brad Rudis on the mound, the Aggies found themselves in a bind. With two outs, Rudis faced a loaded basepath. Clough sent two runs home on a single to increase the New Mexico State lead to three. The Maroon and White couldn’t get anything going offensively in the last two innings, recording only four hits in the loss.

However, the Aggies were putting bat on ball consistently, but could not get their hits to fall. Multiple Fightin’ Farmers went 0-3 on the day despite hitting the ball well.

A&M will look to bounce back against Prairie View A&M on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before Alabama comes to town for the first series of SEC play.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1765
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Baseball
20250301 Baseball Oklahoma State Harrison3
Defense wins games
20250305 baseball txsouthern harrison.jpg10
Bald head, balls dead
Chrisfbvstex1229
Opinion: ‘WebMD, what is Battered Aggie Syndrome?’
20250305 baseball txsouthern harrison.jpg7
Take that, Tigers
20250304 baseball utsa harrison
A&M’s five errors doom comeback bid in 7-4 loss to UTSA
Baseball Rice Crop (5 Of 10)
Ain't no party like a home-run party
More in Center
Texas A&amp;M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) points during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas Tech at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Tigers tamed in another historic A&M win
0113 glenn hegar lw tt 03
Comptroller Glenn Hegar named sole finalist for chancellor
Img 8463
‘A direct attack against queer individuals’: Student protestors gather to support Draggieland, free speech
Protest jpeg crop (4 of 7)
‘Trapped in a gold cage’: Aggies protest, demand protections for immigrant students
Drag queen Deaven Lee performing to 'Yes And' by Ariana Grande at the Draggieland show in Rudder Theater, Thursday March 28, 2024. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
LGBTQ+ student group files federal lawsuit against top administrators
As3 5623
Taylor-made history: A&M takes down No. 1 Auburn
More in Sports
Adri0598
Fall from grace
Junior J.C. Roddick serves during Texas A&amp;M’s match against San Diego in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Tennis Regional at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
No. 15 A&M men’s tennis shuts out No. 24 Florida in dominant 7-0 victory
Alexa Leong performs a jump in the jumping seat portion during Texas A&amp;M's meet against South Carolina at the Hidebrand Equine Complex on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)
Disappointing finish on Senior Night
Wten tcu crop 11 of 25 adriano
Aggies tame the Tigers
Rocios Sbvs.texastech 22
Ford reaches 100th win of her A&M tenure in walk-off SEC opener
Junior Luke Casper reacts after scoring a point during Texas A&amp;M’s match against Arkansas on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at Mitchell Tennis Center. (Lana Cheatham/The Battalion)
A&M beats Auburn at home 5-2
Donate to The Battalion
$1765
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal