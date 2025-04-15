New No. 1 in town: A&M softball leads the nation in four polls

Texas A&M softball is riding a streak of six consecutive Southeastern Conference wins under coach Trisha Ford, good for the No. 1 spot in D1 Softball, USA Softball, Softball America and National Fastpitch Coaches Association (USA Today) polls for the first time since the program’s birth in 1972.

The Fightin’ Farmers relieved No. 3 Texas of the spotlight and flooded the polls with the spirit of Aggieland, recently celebrating a series sweep against then-No. 6 LSU, their first ever triple-win against the Purple and Gold.

A&M looks to Missouri to ‘catch a tiger by the tail’ in their next scheduled series starting on Thursday, April 17, at Mizzou Softball Field.