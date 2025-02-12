NFL Aggies in review

After the Philadelphia Eagles blew out the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, the 2024 NFL season has officially come to an end. Here’s an overview of how the Aggies that have made it to the next level performed this year.

Edgerrin Cooper, linebacker, Green Bay Packers

Cooper was the highest-selected Aggie in the 2024 NFL Draft, being taken with the 45th overall pick by the Packers. During his four seasons playing for the Maroon and White, he recorded 205 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Cooper’s explosive athleticism has quickly allowed him to make a name for himself in Green Bay. After battling an injury early, Cooper earned his way to significant snaps and even a starting position by the end of the year. The Covington, Louisiana native recorded 94 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception on the season. Cooper was named NFL Defensive Player of the Week in both Week 8 and Week 15 and found himself on the 2024 NFL All-Rookie Team.

“It was a huge learning curve coming from Texas A&M to here,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said on the end-of-season episode of the “Matt LaFleur Podcast.” “The more he played, the better he got, and the more consistent he got … Hopefully, we can get him bigger, faster and stronger.”

McKinnley Jackson, defensive tackle, Cincinnati Bengals

Jackson was the second Aggie taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, going to the Cincinnati Bengals with the 97th overall pick. In his time at A&M, Jackson was responsible for 87 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Jackson was sidelined early with an injury that landed him on the injured reserve list until Week 5. He did not receive significant playing time until Week 9 when he saw an expanded role on the Bengals.

Jackson’s slow start haunted him on the stat sheet, only recording 15 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble on the season. Expect a fully healthy Jackson to make a bigger impression next season.

Layden Robinson, offensive guard, New England Patriots

Robinson was taken in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Patriots. The Manvel native started 33 games at right guard for the Aggies and only gave up five sacks during his four years in College Station.

The 6-foot-3, 311-pound road grader moved into a starting role at left guard, starting the last 11 games of the season for the Patriots. In his 602 snaps, Robinson allowed four.

Robinson had a rocky start to the season at right guard in New England, but seemed to find his groove after the positional pivot.

Ainias Smith, wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles

Smith was selected by the Eagles with the 152nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Smith joined the Aggies as a running back but found his niche as a wide receiver. While at A&M, Smith accounted for 405 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 2,407 receiving yards and 19 receiving touchdowns.

The start to Smith’s rookie season has been nowhere near conventional. Before he could compete in the NFL Combine, Smith was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his shin. The injury set him back, forcing Smith to watch parts of camp from the sideline. In the preseason, Smith struggled with an ankle injury, which landed him on injured reserve for the first eight weeks of the season.

Since returning to the gridiron in Week 8, Smith recorded seven receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run. Smith and punter Braden Mann joined the list of 17 Aggies who have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after the Eagles beat the Chiefs.

Demani Richardson, free safety, Carolina Panthers

Richardson joined the Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. In his five seasons with the Aggies, the Waxahachie, Texas native recorded 295 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four interceptions and 18 passes defended.

Richardson initially did not make it through the preseason, being waived after the final game. The safety was re-signed to the practice squad, where he battled his way back on the active roster in late September. By late October, he found himself in a starting role due to injuries from the starters. Richardson accounted for 51 tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception. Panthers coach Dave Canales said Richardson has a lot of the right skills and a lot of room to grow.

De’Von Achane, running back, Miami Dolphins

Achane joined the Dolphins when he was selected 84th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Achane jumped into the hearts of Aggies when he returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown in A&M’s 41-38 victory over the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in 2021. The Missouri City, Texas native racked up 2,376 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground while wearing the maroon.

In his second year with the Dolphins, Achane had 907 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. The speedster was a reliable pass-catching back, catching 78 passes for 592 yards and six touchdowns, ranking first out of 47 running backs in all three statistics.

Antonio Johnson, free safety, Jacksonville Jaguars

Johnson was taken by the Jaguars with the 160th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. In three seasons at A&M, he was responsible for 164 tackles, two sacks, an interception and eight passes defended.

Johnson’s sophomore year in Jacksonville saw him improve by leaps and bounds over his rookie campaign, and he did so at a different position. In his rookie year, Johnson had 17 tackles, two interceptions and three passes defended in 13 games while playing mostly slot corner.

His best performance this season came against the Indianapolis Colts in London, where he recorded 11 tackles, solidifying himself as the team’s true free safety. In 2024, Johnson had 73 tackles and two passes defended, a massive jump from his rookie year.

Jaylon Jones, cornerback, Indianapolis Colts

Jones was the Colts’ seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, going 221st overall. The cornerback recorded 98 tackles, three interceptions and 17 passes defended in his three years with the Aggies.

The cornerback earned a starting role in Week 5 of his rookie year and has not looked back. In 2024, Jones recorded 100 tackles, a forced fumble, 12 passes defensed and two interceptions. His best game of the season was against the Chicago Bears in Week 3, where he recorded five tackles and two interceptions. Jones continues to be a seventh-round steal for the Colts.

Nnamdi Madubuike, defensive tackle, Baltimore Ravens

Madubuike was selected by the Ravens with the 71st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The McKinney North High School alum recorded 105 tackles, 11 sacks, 26 tackles for loss and an interception for the Maroon and White.

In his fifth season, Madubuike recorded 43 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and a forced fumble for the Ravens. He also earned his second Pro Bowl nod of his career.

Myles Garrett, defensive end, Cleveland Browns

Garrett joined the Browns after they selected him with the first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The superstar end recorded 145 tackles, 48.5 tackles for loss, 32.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and an interception during his time terrorizing the Southeastern Conference.

The Arlington product had immediate success with the Browns, being named to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team. Since then, Garrett has caused nightmares for opposing quarterbacks year in and year out. In 2023, Garrett amassed 42 tackles, 14 sacks and four forced fumbles on his way to being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

This year, Garrett recorded 47 tackles, 14 sacks and a career-high 22 tackles for loss on his way to AP First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods, as well as a third-place finish for Defensive Player of the Year. Wherever Garrett ends up next season after a trade request, he will make an immediate impact.

Mike Evans, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Johnny Manziel’s favorite target was selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. In just two seasons for the Aggies, Evans accounted for 2,499 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The receiver finished his 11th season with 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns. In Week 7, he joined elite company in that game, catching his 100th career touchdown pass. Evans is a six-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. The Ball High School alum recorded his 11th consecutive 1,000+ yard season, tying the legendary Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for most all-time.