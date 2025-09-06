No. 10 Texas A&M improves to 5-0 with win over Utah State

No. 10 Texas A&M continued its road trip with a dominating win over Utah State, coming out on top 3-1. After securing a couple of victories in Utah, the Maroon and White have improved to a perfect 5-0 record on the season.

Utah State secured the first set in a nailbiter led by sophomore opposite hitter Loryn Helgesen, who had six kills in Set 1. The Blue and White never let up after allowing the Maroon and White to gain an early 11-4 advantage before they stormed back, ultimately outscoring A&M 13-6 midway through the first set.

The Fightin’ Farmers were able to bounce back and win the next three sets. But Utah State did not go down without a fight, as Set 2 became a back-and-forth from start to finish. In Set 2 there were 13 ties during the match, a result of the grit and resiliency of both teams.

The second set was led by A&M’s senior opposite Logan Lednicky, who had six kills during the set, including the last kill to secure the set for the Maroon and White.

Lolo with her eighth kill of the match secures set 2️⃣#GigEm // #AggieVB pic.twitter.com/aTtxWBjg70 — Texas A&M Volleyball (@AggieVolleyball) September 6, 2025 from X

After tying the match up at one set apiece, A&M absolutely dominated Set 3 in a fashionable, 25-14 manner. After the set was tied at seven, the Maroon and White took off and allowed the Blue and White to score seven more points in the set.

The Fightin’ Farmers’ offense was electric in the third set with 17 kills spread out between Lednicky, sophomore outside hitter Kyndal Stowers and senior OH Emily Hellmuth. A&M had control at the net all night long, resulting in 12 blocks on the evening, compared to Utah State’s eight.

Hellmuth was vital to A&M’s plan throughout the entire match and ended with a total of 18 kills, seven of which occurred in Set 4. Both outside hitters were dominant for the Maroon and White, with Hellmuth and Stowers combining for 29 kills.

A&M shone defensively as well, picking up 45 digs as senior libero Ava Underwood came up with 13, who was just ahead of Stowers at 11. The Maroon and White were able to find holes in the court better than the Blue and White as they outkilled them 67-46 and secured the match.

As the Aggies head home from Utah with two more wins under their belt — as well as a perfect 5-0 record — they are set to head to Dallas, on Sept. 9, to take on former Southwest Conference rival No. 11 SMU in a battle of ranked opponents.