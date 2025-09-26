No. 13 A&M volleyball outguns Vanderbilt with a 3-0 win at Reed Arena

No. 13 Texas A&M volleyball earned a dominant sweep over Vanderbilt on Friday, Sept. 26, at Reed Arena, backed by the third-largest crowd in program history. The game improved the Aggies to 10-2 on the season, handing Vanderbilt its seventh loss of the year in its first season back from a 45-year hiatus.

The first set showed a back-and-forth match full of excitement in which both teams showed up with intense energy.

“They’re dangerous,” A&M coach Jamie Morrison said. “I think [Vanderbilt’s] going to finish in the top half of the SEC.”

A&M and Vanderbilt’s talent showed out early, playing to an 8-8 tie early in the first set. Even though both teams started to noticeably ramp up their offense, momentum never seemed to lean toward either team. With the score tied at 13, the pressure to take the lead seemed ready to rupture.

For the Aggies, their hero came in the form of senior opposite hitter Logan Lednicky’s five — in some cases literally in the opponent’s face — kills and senior setter Maddie Waak’s 10 assists up to that point. The duo led the Maroon and White as they grabbed momentum and pushed up the score, 20-15. The Commodores fought back and brought the score to 17-22; however, a late offensive push by the Fightin’ Farmers was too much for the Commodores. The Aggies promptly sank the Commodores 25-19 in a close, blow-for-blow first set.

A&M swaggered back onto the court in Set 2 after the shot-for-shot win in the first and swiftly went up 8-4. Pumped up by an electric play that included multiple dives by the A&M team in an effort-filled point for the Maroon and White, the Aggies powered on a five-point streak, which put them up 12-5.

“I had a moment in the middle of our match where I just looked at the student section,” Morrison said. “Everyone was doing the same thing, and I just had the thought of, ‘It’s happening,’ in my head. This is what I thought this program could be.”

Although Vanderbilt’s junior outside hitter Kamryn Chaney showed her offensive prowess, the rocket-fueled Aggies charged to a 21-14 lead, taking control on offense and defense to suppress any attempts by the Commodores to shift the momentum.

Nevertheless, Vanderbilt fought back with explosive kills and back-against-the-wall defense to come back, cutting the deficit to 23-19. Even so, the Fightin’ Farmers’ pressure shut the door on the Commodores with a breakneck-speed kill by redshirt sophomore OH Kyndal Stowers to end the set, 25-20.

In Set 3, the Maroon and White took control early with three lightning-fast aces by Stowers, pulling the Aggies to a quick 6-2 lead. With the home crowd at their back, they produced multiple offensive runs to put the squeeze on the Commodores and pummel their defense. With the pressure put on by the 12th Man, Vanderbilt found itself on the back foot, trailing 13-7.

“I don’t think I can be any more grateful for anything than people spending their time coming to cheer us on,” Morrison said. “It started to snowball into what I thought could happen.”

As the set progressed, both teams traded points, but A&M always seemed to be out of reach in the middle and late stages of the third set. As Vanderbilt’s resolve began to falter under the constant pressure of the A&M defense, the Aggies ran up the score again to a 17-10 lead. As A&M pushed Vanderbilt back into a corner under the relentless pressure of its offense, a trio of attack errors forced by Lednicky extended the lead to 21-11.

Not ready to fold, Vanderbilt clawed back two points with gritty kills made by sophomore OH Reese Animashaun, but A&M’s offense remained steady as senior middle blocker Morgan Perkins’ kill made the score 23-14. With two more defensive plays, the Aggies ran the Commodores ship aground and completed the sweep, 25-15.

“It fuels us, especially for our home matches,” Lednicky said. “That atmosphere was so much fun.”

The sweep marked another step forward in conference play, with A&M moving to 10–2 on the season while Vanderbilt continues to build in its first year back after a long hiatus. The Aggies will be without that crowd atmosphere for their next match against South Carolina on the road on Wednesday, Oct. 8.