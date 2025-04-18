No. 2 A&M sweeps No. 14 Texas to secure a spot in SEC Tournament semifinal

Thanks to a remarkable Southeastern Conference season that saw newly No. 1 Texas A&M women’s tennis finish 14-1, the Aggies showcased their talents in Auburn, Alabama in a 4-0 win over No. 8-seed Texas in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Next-level baseline and net game paid dividends for the Maroon and White. While Texas played solid tennis, A&M’s consistency and shot-making always had them on the run and playing defense. After A&M captured the doubles point, the Fightin Farmers’ went on to sweep, 4-0.

Beginning with doubles play on Court 2, the Aggies’ junior duo of Daria Smetannikov and 2024 doubles All-American junior Mia Kupres fought hard against the Longhorns’ pair of freshman Salma Drugdova and redshirt freshman Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz. In the end, double faults on serve and overhead errors derailed Texas as it was taken down, 6-3.

Court 1 saw an immaculate net game performance by A&M’s No. 35 duo of senior Mary Stoiana and sophomore Lucciana Perez. Like a brick wall, the Aggies didn’t let anything pass them, forcing the Longhorns freshman duo of Ariana Anazagasty-Pursoo and Ashton Bowers to scramble over the court. After breaking twice, the Aggies secured the set, 6-2.

Junior Nichole Khirin and freshman Lexington Reed secured the doubles point for the Maroon and White. Exceptional serving and baseline strokes overpowered the Longhorns’ freshman Carmen Herea and senior Sabina Zeynalova, who were never able to turn defense into offense. After breaking early in the set, the Aggies never looked back, winning 6-3.

Moving onto singles play on Court 2, No. 17 Khirin was in perfect form against No. 37 Herea. Playing primarily from the baseline, Khirin was able to power balls to both corners of the court to constantly keep her opponent on the run. After a comfortable first-set win, she broke twice in the second to secure the victory, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 72 Kupres demonstrated why she is a top player in the country. An all-around player from the baseline and net, Kupres kept Bowers guessing as her topspin forehand forced Bowers to shank shots and commit errors. After breaking once in the first, Kupres gave up just one game in the second to capture A&M’s third point of the day, 6-4, 6-1.

On Court 1, the Aggies’ 2024 ITA National Player of the Year, senior Mary Stoiana, showcased her incredible net game. Utilizing slices, Mary was able to bring Zeynalova to the net to volley easy points away. Baseline brilliance was on display as her passing shots flew by Zeynalova whenever she pushed forwards.

In the entire match, Stoiana dropped just four games to seal the sweep and clinch the Aggies a spot in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-1.

A&M will be back in action when it plays against Auburn in the semifinal of the SEC tournament on Saturday, April 19 at 3 p.m.