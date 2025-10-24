No. 4 A&M equestrian downs No. 3 Auburn in home opener

No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian came out on top this week in its home opener versus No. 3 Auburn. Victory for the Aggies narrowly secured the victory, coming down to a score of 1,452 to 1,439.5.

The Aggies came out of the gates hot, securing a tight victory in Flat behind 70 points from junior Kate Egan, 74 points from senior Devan Thomas, and 71 from freshman Logan Thomas. Egan’s standout performance on Splendid earned her first Most Outstanding Performance, MOP, of the season.

Auburn didn’t go down easy, sweeping Horsemanship to put themselves back in contention going into halftime.

Coming out of the break, the Maroon and White were not giving up easily, and narrowed their deficit with big performances in Fences. An MOP worthy ride from junior Alida Treuting secured 85 points, senior Alexa Leong and sophomore Grace Shipman contributed 80 and 79.5 points, respectively, cutting the Aggie deficit to 9-6 going into the final event.

The Fightin’ Farmers tamed the Tigers with four points to secure a victory in the Reining discipline. Junior Moriah McQueen secured 69.25 points, junior Isabelle Gonzalez earned MOP honors with 70 points atop Indie and fifth year Mattie Gustin picked up 69.25 points.

Finally, to cap off the 10-9 win for the Aggies, junior Anna Harris scored 71.5 points riding Creed.

Following the 1452-1439.5 victory over the Tigers, the Aggies will stay in College Station to host the Fresno State Bulldogs at the Hildebrand Equine Complex on Saturday, Nov. 1, at 10:30 a.m. for its Blackout Meet.