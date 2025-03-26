No. 6 Aggies to host Loyola Marymount University in fourth conference series

Riding high after consecutive wins against Sam Houston and No. 24 Alabama, No. 6 Texas A&M softball will stay at home this weekend as it hosts Loyola Marymount University for a non-conference series.

In their last weekend game, the Aggies survived a sixth-inning surge by Alabama to secure its sixth conference win of the season. In this game, 2025 USA Softball Top 53 Player of the Year Watch senior shortstop Koko Wooley got things going in the first inning for the Maroon and White. In total, she connected on three hits, recorded a run and an RBI. 2025 preseason top 100 graduate designated player Mac Barbara made huge contributions at bat, scoring a run with two RBIs. Junior second baseman Amari Harper made the most of her two times at bat, connecting on two hits, scoring a pair of runs with two RBIs to keep the Aggies in control of the game.

A&M players to watch against LMU

Junior third baseman Kennedy Powell has already paid dividends for the Maroon and White. Earlier this season, the Conroe native recorded a hit in 11 consecutive games. In her last three games, she has recorded five hits and five runs in total.

Barbara is always a player to look out for as she was on the 2025 USA Softball Top 53 Player of the Year Watch List and has recorded multiple hits in four of her last six games. She has also recorded three runs and five RBIs in her last four games while proving to be a reliable hitter for the Aggies.

Sophomore first baseman Mya Perez has been on a tear in her last few games and is coming off a career game with two runs scored off of two hits and six RBIs. She has proved this season that she consistently brings runners in to score, as she has had 12 games this season with multiple RBIs.

Last but definitely not least, watch out for 2025 Preseason First Team All-American senior left-handed pitcher Emiley Kennedy. She has been holding it down on defense with 24 strike-outs in her last four games and has had at least one strikeout in all but one game this season.

The Aggies are 15-4 at home and will be looking to extend their two-game winning streak against LMU. Their hitting firepower and fielding prowess are factors that will surely favor the Maroon and White in this game.

LMU players to watch against A&M

In their last game against Sacramento State, Loyola Marymount clutched a seventh-inning comeback by scoring four runs to steal the victory, 5-4. Sophomore utility Justine Lambert contributed big with two hits and a run. Sophomore infielder Sakora Harvell made the comeback possible, firing a double to left field to bring in three baserunners and capture the lead over Sacramento State.

Lambert has consistently had her name in the hitting column for LMU. She has recorded at least one hit in seven of her last eight games including a four-hit and three-run performance against Northern Colorado.

Senior catcher Arianna Jaurequi is one to look out for because of her consistency at bat and ability to make plays. In her last five games, she has recorded multiple hits three times including a three-hit, three-run and five-RBI performance against the Bears. LMU will look to her to make some plays at bat against the Aggies.

Harvell is another key contributor that will get noticed. Her ability to make contact with the ball has paid dividends for LMU as she has recorded multiple hits in four of the last six games, going undefeated during that stretch.

LMU is looking to capture its seventh consecutive win against the Maroon and White. They are 0-6 against ranked opponents, so it will be difficult to find a way to take down the No. 6 Aggies.