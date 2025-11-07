No 6. Texas A&M volleyball sweeps Auburn in road contest

No. 6 Texas A&M volleyball wrapped up Game 2 of its three-match road stint with a quick 3-0 sweep of the Auburn Tigers, extending the Aggies’ winning streak to eight.

The beginning of Set 1 was a back-and-forth battle between the squads as both fought for early control. Two consecutive kills from Auburn sophomore middle blocker Kate Mansfield on an overpass looked like the beginning of an A&M slump, but its front line wouldn’t give up that easily.

The Maroon and White returned with a run of their own when a quintet of kills from senior opposite hitter Logan Lednicky, senior outside hitter Emily Hellmuth, senior MB Morgan Perkins and redshirt sophomore OH Kyndal Stowers gave the Aggies the momentum they needed.

What first looked like a quandary quickly turned into an Aggie-dominated run, spurred by three straight Tiger hitting errors that forced coach Brent Crouch to call for a timeout, followed by a challenge — the first of three Auburn called in Set 1. Auburn challenged that senior setter Maddie Waak tipped the Auburn kill, but the challenge was unsuccessful, keeping A&M’s run alive before a kill by Auburn broke the streak.

The Aggies maintained the lead as both squads recorded kills with impressive shots across the net. Lednicky, who recorded 11 kills in the matchup, hit a powerful line shot that ricocheted right off of senior libero Alexis Dacosta’s platform. However, freshman OH Greer Chambless returned the favor with a cross court shot of her own.

Quickly, A&M lost its momentum as Auburn recorded a 4-point run before the Aggies eventually regained their composure. Stowers’ cross-court fake turned sharp line shot gave the Aggies a spark, as senior MB Ifenna Cos-Okpalla followed with her third block of the game — a denial that secured her spot in A&M’s 500 block club. The newest member of the club sealed the final point with a kill on a quick set, 25-17.

Another service error — this time from Auburn redshirt senior OH Liz Markovska — kicked off the second set, but like the first, neither side established a quick lead. Early in the set, the longest rally of the matchup saw point-saving plays from Cos-Okpalla and Stowers before a contest at the net forced a double from Lednicky, granting the long-rally point to the homeside. However, Lednicky flipped the script by recording her fifth kill of the night in the next play, moving her to No. 5 in career kills for A&M at 1,519.

With the Tigers’ relentless efforts, the Aggies were forced to play point-for-point in the close contest, hitting .229 in comparison to the Tigers’ .176. Desperate for a win, the Tigers kept the match within one point before Lednicky put the second set away with a kill, 25-23.

The Aggies started with a quick lead in the third before Crouch called a timeout. This gave the Tigers the momentum they needed to take the lead of the set, forcing coach Jamie Morrison to regroup his squad.

The Tigers and Aggies were both on top of their game in Set 3 as they each recorded game-high hitting percentages, with A&M at .541 and Auburn at .371. Holding a slim 21-20 advantage, A&M took control on a run capped off by Hellmuth’s 15th kill of the night to secure an Aggie 25-21 win.

After an eight-game win streak and recording their 12th sweep of the season, the Aggies will travel to Gainesville, Florida, on Wednesday, Nov. 12, to take on the Florida Gators in their last away game of the regular season with first serve set for 6 p.m.