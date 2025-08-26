The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

No. 9 A&M starts season on a high note with win over No. 11 Minnesota

Olivia Sims, Sports Writer
August 26, 2025
Photo by Hannah Harrison
Texas A&M opposite Logan Lednicky (9) celebrates a hit during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

No. 9 Texas A&M volleyball headed to AVCA First Serve in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to start the 2025 season with a thrilling matchup against No. 11 Minnesota. After a back-and-forth four-set game against a top program, the Aggies came out on top, claiming their season opener.

After four sets, the Aggies came out on top after winning 25-23, 21-25, 25-21 and 25-21. Senior opposite hitterLogan Lednicky was named MVP of the match with 22 kills, a .421 hitting percentage, 12 digs and four blocks.

A&M started strong after taking Set 1 in a thrilling 25-23 fashion, as the Aggies out-killed the Golden Gophers 17-13. A key player in the first set was senior middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla, who had two blocks and ranks No. 10 in A&M history in career blocks.

from X

Minnesota came out strong in Set 2, after junior OH Julia Hanson had three kills, as the Gophers forced the Aggies to make errors. The Maroon and White struggled with unenforced errors this set, after five service errors and seven attacking errors from the Aggies. The Gophers held on to a lead and took the second set 25-21.

from X

Set 3 was back and forth as both teams battled to break the tie. Lednicky led the pack, hitting over .400 and recording 19 kills through the first three sets. The Maroon and White began to pull away midway through Set 3, gaining a 20-15 lead, using the entire front row of Cos-Okapalla, Lednicky and sophomore outside hitter Kyndal Stowers, as the three combined for a total of 39 kills.

After a dominant kill from senior MB Morgan Perkins, the Aggies took Set 3 25-21 after hitting .500 on the set. The backcourt cleaned up their serve receive, ruining any chance at another Gophers ace, as freshman Addi Applegate recorded her first collegiate ace and the Fightin’ Farmers’ only one of the set.

With A&M only needing 25 more points to secure the match against the Gophers, it got on the right track with back-to-back blocks from Stowers, followed by one from Cos-Okpalla and Lednicky.

Set 4 was all A&M, never letting Minnesota lead as it secured the final set 25-21. Senior OH Emily Hellmuth lit up this set, leading the Aggies to victory with five kills in the final frame.

The Maroon and White are back in action at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29, against Rice at Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston.

