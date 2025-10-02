No. 9 Texas A&M continues to power through SEC with 3-1 win over South Carolina

No. 9 Texas A&M volleyball headed east to take on South Carolina for its third Southeastern Conference match of the season, as the Aggies outlasted the Gamecocks 3-1.

The first set between the Aggies and Gamecocks was a thriller, finishing 31-29 in favor of the Maroon and White. It was not without a grind, though, as the two teams had 14 ties and six lead changes throughout Set 1.

There were a combined 10 service errors from both teams in the opening set, which allowed for many momentum shifts. The set intensified when both teams were tied at 24, making it anyone’s game as the two continued to flip back and forth.

The Gamecocks brought out all the stops, including an incredible performance from junior outside hitter Nia Hall, who led the Gamecocks with 16 kills and a kill percentage of .356.

The Aggies were all out of sorts in Set 2, as the Gamecocks’ front row shut down the Aggies’ offense with five devious blocks, including a dominant one to end the set. Senior middle blocker Emily Beeker controlled the defense as she was part of all five blocks and tacked on two of the Gamecocks’ 13 kills.

After an upsetting 25-20 Set-2 loss for A&M, it came out strong in the third, forcing the Gamecocks to call an early timeout when the Aggies scored five unanswered points. Redshirt sophomore OH Kyndal Stowers took over for the Aggies, recording her 15th kill of the night midway through Set 3.

The Aggies struggled to get out of their own way in Set 3, committing three service errors and seven hitting errors, resulting in their lowest hitting percentage of the night. With the set nearing its end, senior opposite hitter Logan Lednicky took the game into her own hands, as she posted seven kills and three blocks.

The Maroon and White took care of business in Set 4, as they trampled over the Gamecocks and took the set 25-13. A&M’s defense was on point in the fourth set as it completely shut down the South Carolina offense by posting three dominant blocks and adding 10 kills.

Midway through the final set, the Aggies were able to pull away as they went up 15-8, only allowing the Gamecocks to score five more points through the rest of the set. Lednicky and Stowers led the pack of Aggies with 18 kills apiece, as they both had a hitting percentage above .400.

The Gamecocks made a number of unforced errors in the final set as they only had four kills compared to nine attacking errors, making their hitting percentage for the set -.167.

With the win, the Aggies moved to 3-0 in SEC play as they head south to take on Alabama on Sunday, Oct. 5 at Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.