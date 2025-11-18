No bear tracks at Reed Arena: Aggies overcome late-game Grizzlies scoring avalanche

Following back-to-back losses against Oklahoma State and UCF, Texas A&M men’s basketball stayed at home to host a fellow maroon foe in Montana at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 18. The Aggies handed the Grizzlies their second loss of the year behind stellar defense and a first-half scoring explosion, 86-81.

“That is a heck of a win,” coach Bucky McMillan said. “I know Montana may not look like an SEC name on there but when they go 16-of-31 from three, I don’t know if we could win the game. … It was great for us to find a way to win the game.”

Halftime saw the Fightin’ Farmers up 45-31 behind an incredible shooting performance, shooting 71% from the field while also lighting it on fire from behind the arc, knocking in 55% of their shots from 3-point range.

A&M sophomore guard Rubén Dominguez proved to be a lethal threat from the 3-point line, scoring 11 points in the first half on 3-of-5 from three.

“We are just playing together,” graduate student forward Rashaun Agee said. “The ball is going to find the right man every time, and we just keep getting great shots.”

Press defense and relentless effort paid dividends for the Maroon and White, forcing the Grizzlies into seven first-half turnovers and holding them to just 41% shooting.

While there were positive notes in the opening period for A&M, there was much to clean up in — notably its seven turnovers.

The first half proved to be a game of runs. The Aggies jumped out on a quick 8-0 run to take charge before the Grizzlies answered with some buckets of their own. However, with the 12th Man behind them, the Maroon and White closed the half on a 15-3 run, heading into the locker room with momentum and in full control of the game.

While in the first half it seemed that the Aggies couldn’t miss, it was the Grizzlies that found an offensive rhythm in the second half. Montana shot an astounding 72% from the field and 61.5% from 3-point land, compared to A&M’s 40% from the field and 8.3% from behind the arc.

The defensive pressure that forced seven second-half turnovers and seven offensive rebounds helped keep the Fightin’ Farmers ahead. With five different players reaching double figures, A&M was able to generate a 19-point lead. Although, as time began to wind down, Montana went on a monster run.

Junior guard Money Williams put on a memorable performance, scoring 22 points in the second half alone while shooting a perfect 8-for-8 from the field and 5-of-5 on 3-pointers. Like a magic trick, the Aggies’ 19-point lead vanished into thin air.

“I don’t know how you stop some of those last couple threes that Money made,” McMillan said. “I thought we played elite defense. Now, we are coming the other way with all the game pressure in the world on us. We had the game under control, you blink and suddenly we have to make free throws to close the game out.”

“Defense” chants erupted at Reed Arena as time remaining approached the minute mark. It seemed that the same sequence would repeat: a Williams 3-pointer then Aggie free throws, a Williams 3-pointer then Aggie free throws. While this scoring outburst gave all momentum to the Grizzlies, clutch free throws down the stretch allowed the Maroon and White to walk away with an 86-81 victory.

“Being up 19 points with 10 minutes left, the game slows down,” Agee said. “Everything just feels slower, their shots were falling and ours weren’t. It is a lesson and we continue to learn.”

Southeastern Conference play is still some time away, but the Aggies have a chance to improve before then when they host the Manhattan Jaspers at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.