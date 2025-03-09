Tamu ad 800x200 2025
No doubles, no problem

No. 3 A&M women’s tennis drops only two total sets on its way to its first sweep in conference play, 4-0
Roman Arteaga, Senior Sports Writer
March 9, 2025
Photo by Rocio Salgado
Senior Mary Stoiana hits a backhand during Texas A&M’s match against Pepperdine at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

Riding high on a four-match winning-streak, No. 3 Texas A&M women’s tennis looked to continue its domination as it traveled east to Gainesville, Florida to take on the Florida Gators at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. While weather conditions moved all play indoors, the Aggies were not fazed, downing the Gators in dominant fashion, 4-0.

“Great job by our group,” coach Mark Weaver said. “Florida just came off beating Texas and were playing with a lot of confidence. I’m proud of our group for handling the road match on three indoor courts, which can be very challenging. We are improving and continuing in the right direction.”

Some important keys for the Maroon and White over their winning streak have revolved around discipline and consistency. With their ability to execute their gameplan and dominate the court, the Aggies are now 5-0 in Southeastern Conference play.

Court 1 was business as usual for the 2024 National Player of the Year senior Mary Stoiana. As if breaking Florida’s junior Rachel Gailis once in the first set wasn’t enough, she broke two more times in the second set to claim a straight-sets victory, 6-3, 6-1.

Stoiana has spent some time away from the team as she competed in pro tournaments. However, after reuniting with the team, she has gone undefeated in all finished matches played this spring season. 

A show of deadly forehands from 2024 doubles All-American junior Mia Kupres flew past the net against freshman Talia Neilson-Gatenby on Court 3. Like a bullet, Kupres was able to keep her opponent on the run beyond the baseline to control the pace. After dropping the second set, she was able to regain momentum to win, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

In her last 10 singles matches, Kupres has been able to power and strike to a 9-1 record. An incredible start to the season from her has paid dividends for the Maroon and White.

A&M’s No. 15 junior Nichole Khirin stayed mentally tough throughout her match on Court 2 against Florida’s senior Alicia Dudeney. After a huge tiebreaker win in the first set, then dropping the second, Khirin found a spark that ignited a third-set surge. While Dudeney played great tennis throughout the match, Khirin bageled to secure the win, 7-6, 5-7, 6-0.

A lot of the Aggies’ success has had to do with the performance of Khirin. While demonstrating awesome talent in singles, boasting an 8-1 record, she has also proven to be a threat in doubles with a 7-2 record in finished matches. 

Court 4 saw sophomore Lucciana Perez clinch the sweep for A&M. After dropping just a single game in the opening set, she used her tough mindset and sharp ball-striking skills to break late in the second. With Florida’s freshman Niki Daubnerova unable to strike back, the 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year walked away with a comfortable straight-sets victory, 6-1, 6-4. 

In her matches that have finished, she has posted a 9-0 record in singles play, which has been a huge spark for this team. 

The Maroon and White will take the court next when they travel to the Mizzou Tennis Complex in Columbia, Missouri to take on Missouri on Friday, March 14.  

Donate to The Battalion
$1765
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

