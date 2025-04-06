Summer get ahead display 800x200
No rest, no problem

Despite quick turnaround, A&M sweeps Alabama 4-0
Matthew Seaver, Associate Sports Editor
April 6, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Senior Mary Stoiana reacts during Texas A&M’s match against TCU at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

Sunday is usually a day of rest, but for No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis it meant playing their second game in the span of three days. After defeating No. 73 Mississippi State 4-0 on Friday, April 4 in College Station, the Aggies had to travel straight to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face the No. 33 Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday.

The Fightin’ Farmers replicated their performance against the Bulldogs versus the Tide by securing their ninth sweep of the season, leaving Baumgardner Indoor Tennis Facility with a 4-0 victory. 

The Aggies ranked doubles completely outmatched the Tide, with the No. 39 combination of senior Mary Stoiana and sophomore Lucciana Perez quickly taking care of the Crimson duo of senior Petra Sedlackova and graduate Maria Martinez Vaquero, 6-1.

Securing the doubles point for the Aggies was their second ranked team, the No. 65 pair of juniors Mia Kupres and Daria Smetannikov, who also swiftly defeated Alabama’s junior Maria Andrienko and graduate Sara Nayar, 6-2.

With a 1-0 lead, the Aggies must have had a quick flight to catch back to College Station, as they proceeded to sweep the Tide through three singles matches. No. 57 Kupres was the first Fightin’ Farmer to win a solo-point after bashing Martinez Vaquero in a first lopsided match and a second closer contest, 6-1, 6-4.

Then, the Maroon and White’s shining star No. 2 Stoiana put the Aggies just one point away from the win, after outclassing No. 64 Sedlackova in two very-one-sided matches, 6-1, 6-3.

No. 11 junior Nicole Khirin secured the sweep and quick trip back to Aggieland. She defeated Andrienko in a first match that required extra-sets, and a second that went the way of the Maroon and White, 7-6(3), 6-1.

This was the Aggies final Southeastern Conference road game, as they finished the 2025 season with an 8-1 record away from Mitchell Tennis Center.

“It was another good road win for our group,” coach Mark Weaver said. “We have done a great job of showing up each and every match whether it’s home or on the road — indoors or outdoors. We have put ourselves in a very good position going into the last weekend of the SEC regular season.”

After the quick turnaround, the Aggies will have a few days to reset before a top 20 matchup against the No. 18 South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday, April 11 at Mitchell Tennis Center with first serve set for 5 p.m. 

