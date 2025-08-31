The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

Noble’s hat trick helps A&M takes care of business at Ellis Field

Aggies hold off Leopards with four different goal scorers to stay undefeated, 7-1
Roman Arteaga, Senior Sports Writer
August 31, 2025
Photo by Rocio Salgado
Texas A&M forward Kaylee Noble (7) reacts after scoring a goal at Ellis Field on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

Following a strong showing against UConn on Saturday, Aug. 23, Texas A&M soccer returned to Ellis Field to host the 1-1-2 Lafayette Leopards, who proved to be no challenge for the Aggies. An incredible offensive night led to a lopsided 7-1 victory for the Maroon and White, highlighted by junior forward Kaylee Noble’s hat trick.

“I’m proud of our players for getting their shots on goal,” coach G Guerrieri said. “The first four chances we put on goal went in. The continuous, relentless push by our players to get into scoring chances was exactly what we wanted. It is something we can point to as having a positive night.”

A&M began attacking early as junior midfielder Trinity Buchanan fired two bullet-like shots over the goal, while sophomore M Kat Campbell kept the pressure on with a shot of her own in the first 10 minutes of play.

While Lafayette struggled to maintain possession, A&M kept on pushing, drawing first blood after a beautiful play took form. A pass from Buchannan to junior F Leah Diaz led to a chip-pass to junior F Taylor Jernigan as she fired an un-savable shot to the top left of the goal in the 12th minute.

The Aggies’ momentum grew when, not long after the first goal, Noble put the moves on her defender and rocketed a shot through the keeper to extend their lead in the 14th minute.

“It was the first one, the first one set the tone,” Noble said when asked which of her goals was her favorite. “Once I got the first one, the others rolled in.”

The Leopards attempted to fight back in the 15th minute with some passes downfield, but the Aggies’ defense proved to be more than ready, spurring into an offensive push that ultimately led to Diaz’s first goal courtesy of a great feed from Jernigan.

While A&M’s offense looked superb, its defense was just as valuable. Senior defender Bella Yakel and junior D Hattie Patterson proved to be lockdown, eliminating any Lafayette hopes of scoring whenever the ball got near the box. 

The Maroon and White kept their foot on the gas and refused to look back, scoring their fourth goal of the half after Noble got by her defender to score off of an exceptional pass from Buchanan in the 23rd minute.

After 10 minutes of back-and-forth play, the Leopards were finally able to stop the bleeding. A beautiful feed inside to senior F Katrina Santelli allowed her to head the ball over the keeper for their first score of the match. Both teams exchanged shots for the remainder of the half before A&M went into the locker room with a 4-1 lead. 

The second half proved to be the same story for the Aggies as their offense wasted no time getting to work. A long ball from Noble turned into a scoring opportunity for freshman F Holly Storer. After some nice dribbling, she was able to put the ball past the keeper to secure her first collegiate goal.

“I was really happy to finally score this season,” Storer said. “I’ve worked really hard, and I was super excited to celebrate with all my teammates.”

The Fightin’ Farmers were simply on fire and couldn’t be stopped in the attacking third. Campbell showed incredible speed and skill to get by the Leopard midfielders to set up Noble and secure her first hat trick of the season. A couple Lafayette plays kept A&M’s defenders busy, but no real threat presented itself after Campbell grew the lead to 6-1 in the 55th minute. 

“It felt amazing,” Noble said about her first hat trick at A&M. “I’m so blessed and thankful, it was great, and I loved it.”

The Aggies’ capped off an incredible offensive night with one last push. A heave downfield allowed Storer to score her second goal of the night from inside the box to stretch the A&M lead to 7-1 in the 66th minute.

The Aggies will be back in action when they travel to Nacogdoches to take on Stephen F. Austin at SFA Soccer Field at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4.

