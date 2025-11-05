Not all cats land on their feet: Aggies look to tame Tigers in final game of month-long road stint

A desperate and momentum-filled No. 3 Texas A&M football looks to stay undefeated when it travels to Columbia, Missouri, to visit a conference opponent in the No. 19 Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8.

The Aggies have started 8-0 for the first time since 1992, and aim to disrupt the Tigers by utilizing their offensive firepower with redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed at the helm. The Maroon and White will be looking to emphasize three things: Reed’s continuous development through the air, stopping the Tigers’ run game and adapting to freshman QB Matt Zollers.

A&M’s offense has proven to be a nightmare for opposing defenses, averaging over 459.3 yards of total offense per game, 19th-best in the country. Big contributions have come from both sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver, who is averaging just under 90 receiving yards per game and NC State transfer junior WR KC Concepcion, who has recorded 545 receiving yards and seven touchdowns for the Maroon and White.

Concepcion is coming off of a stellar showing against then-No. 20 LSU, tallying three receptions for 45 receiving yards and a touchdown. While his offensive production has been exceptional, his impact on special teams is where he made a difference in Week 9, returning a punt for a touchdown that shifted the game’s momentum toward the Aggies

“I think we got momentum,” coach Mike Elko said after the LSU game. “The punt return really put us up, we started playing from the front, and I thought we had a really big advantage at that point … I think it pushed out the lead to three scores and it was a critical point of the game.”

Reed has continued to thrive under center, throwing for 17 touchdowns to only six interceptions while rushing for six more scores. His elusive running and knack for finding open receivers have torched defenses, as he now accounts for 290 yards per game. Reed will look to quiet the Tiger fans at Faurot Field, while continuing to push the Aggies forward.

“That’s the thing that in the last few weeks you’ve seen at a really high level,” Elko said. “How clean the pocket has been for Marcel. And then obviously, he plays a role with his athleticism. When the pocket does break down, he can make things happen.”

Missouri’s defense is charged with experience all over the field. Its secondary is anchored by senior cornerback Toriano Pride Jr., who has contributed 12 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups, proving he could hang with any receiver in the country. Graduate student safety Daylan Carnell has also displayed his worth this season, tallying 22 tackles and an interception. Both defensive backs will attempt to disrupt Concepcion and Craver’s game to protect their home field.

The team also boasts experience at the linebacker and defensive line positions. Senior linebacker Khalil Jacobs has been effective at stopping the run and pressuring opposing quarterbacks, recording 23 tackles and three sacks on the year. West Virginia transfer redshirt sophomore LB Josiah Trotter has also made an immediate impact, leading the Tigers’ defense with 53 tackles and eight tackles for loss. Together, he and Jacobs will attempt to dismantle the Aggies’ run game while applying constant relentless pressure on Reed.

Michigan State transfer senior defensive end Zion Young will test A&M’s offensive line and its ability to protect Reed. Young, who has been one of the most impactful defensive players for the Tigers, has made 25 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks to go along with two pass breakups.

While getting past the Tigers’ defense is a key factor, preventing their running game is also crucial to winning the game. With senior QB Beau Pribula injured, Zollers will start under center. In their last matchup against Vanderbilt, Zollers and Pribula combined for 220 all-purpose yards and a touchdown, demonstrating that both could play at a high level.

“Obviously he’s a talented kid,” Elko said about Zollers. “I think he throws the ball really well. The ball jumps out of his hands, you can see that. So I anticipate him being able to make all of the throws and see what he can do with his feet. He’s an athletic kid, I think he’ll present a lot of challenges to us.”

The run game has been a huge reason for the Tigers’ offensive success as they have averaged over 235 rushing yards per game, good for 10th in the country. Louisiana-Monroe transfer sophomore running back Ahmad Hardy leads the Tigers’ running back room, with 937 yards and 11 touchdowns through the first eight games of the season.

“He’s a really talented back,” Elko said. “He is big, he’s powerful. He runs through tackles. They have a really, really strong system in how they run the football that they’re committed to, and they do it really well.”

This matchup will require the Aggies’ graduate student defensive tackles Tyler Onyedim and Albert Regis, — who have combined for 60 total tackles and 2.5 sacks this season — to be at their best to contain Hardy and the dual-threat QB. Redshirt senior DE Cashius Howell and junior DE T.J. Searcy will also be vital in stopping Missouri’s run game. With 31 tackles and 11 sacks on the year, their speed, strength and power will be key to containing Hardy.

“Tyler had another really disruptive game,” Elko said. “They don’t always show up in the stats, what the inside tackles do, but he played a really good game both against the run and the pass for us.”

While Missouri likes to run the football, it is proficient in throwing as well, averaging over 237 passing yards per game with big contributions coming from Mississippi State transfer senior WR Kevin Coleman Jr. and junior WR Marquis Johnson, who have combined for 898 yards and three touchdowns.

The Aggies’ senior cornerback Will Lee III and junior S Dalton Brooks will look to lockdown the Tigers’ receivers in this matchup, as they have combined for 76 tackles on the year. Making open-field tackles and breaking up passes will be a key factor for the Maroon and White.

For A&M to maintain its undefeated record, it will need to convert on the past and power through the elite Missouri defense while containing Hardy and the run game. Adapting to Zollers will be important as well and if the Aggies can set the tone early, they will put themselves in a good spot to prevail.