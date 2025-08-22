2024 left a sour taste in Texas A&M soccer fans’ mouths after a disappointing finish in the First Round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament capped an otherwise forgetful season. The Aggies finished below .500 for the first time since 2021 and lost associate head coach Phil Stephenson to retirement, a pillar of the program who’s been coach G Guerrieri’s right-hand man for the last 26 years.

The biggest question in the offseason was who could fill the void left by Stephenson and what would recruiting look like on a team without him?

The answer has shocked the 12th Man as Guerrieri, new assistant coach Tim Strader and third-year assistant coach Seth Taylor pulled in a transfer class like no other seen at Ellis Field with 10 new faces, six of whom are California natives. The newcomer class hand-picked by Guerrieri also boasts five true freshmen, two of which have already been given the nod to start in games.

Despite these profound changes, A&M soccer’s three regular-season matches have resulted in one win and two draws.

Three points compared to one is a no-brainer, especially to any collegiate soccer team. But the opponents were no pushovers either.

The win over Lamar was a closely fought and brutish battle from the first minute to the last. The end of the match was played 10-on-10, with both teams issued red cards and each down a player each.

But that’s just the way it goes in collegiate soccer, at least in the SEC.

“Oh, you ain’t seen nothing yet,” Guerrieri said after the physical match against Lamar. “I mean that once we get to the SEC it’ll be, it’ll be that much more [physical].”

Which begs the question: Will they be ready by then?

“Well, we’ve had some consistency over the years as being the winningest, most consistent top-end team in this part of the world,” Guerrieri said after the win over Lamar. “That’s a reputation that our players have got to step up to. And the more that they play with each other, the more experiences like this of being able to fight through things, then the better off they’re going to be for the next challenge.”

That next challenge provided a result similar to the Baylor match, a 1-1 draw against Texas State on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

“The way I put this schedule together was to give us challenges that were going to be steadily giving us more and more,” Guerrieri said after the win over Lamar.

And that couldn’t ring more true with a team that thwopped the Aggies 6-0 last fall, UConn, coming to Ellis Field for round two on Saturday.

In that game — and throughout most of the season — a lack of scoring was the biggest issue that led to the Maroon and White’s 3-5-2 conference record. Now with the transfers, this hasn’t picked up per se, but it’s off to a start thanks to a pair from Tulsa and UNLV.

Hailing from the American Conference, junior forward Leah Diaz has already played the role of facilitator in the first three matches, assisting on two of the Aggies’ three goals so far and scoring the other herself. Going from primarily a scorer at Tulsa with 12 goals and seven assists to the soccer version of a point guard at A&M will certainly be a change for the Richardson native.

Another key to the offensive attack has been junior midfielder Trinity Buchanan, who put up the only goals for the Aggies in the last two matches.

Both goals happened in the last 10 minutes, and both were a sight to behold. The first was a chip shot over the goalkeeper from outside the left crossbar as she baited the defense and perfected the finish with a fine touch. Against Texas State, it was Diaz who placed the ball perfectly in between the opponents’ back line for a one-touch punch from Buchanan.

Between these two and the rest of the new Fightin’ Farmers, UConn and the rest of the schedule should be fearful once more to play against the Maroon and White.