Opinion: AP Poll is useless, outdated

At the conclusion of every week of college football, fans around the country check the Associated Press Top 25 Poll to see the outcome of last week’s results. And every week we are disappointed by the rankings and left wondering why the damn thing still exists in the first place.

The AP Poll was first created in 1936, back when the forward pass was considered too flashy, players wore leather caps with wool-padded jerseys and a certain short-mustached man was running things in Germany.

The original list was created from a combined ranking of the top 20 teams around the country, put together by 35 different journalists. This made sense because the sportswriters were the only people actually capable of acquiring box scores from every single game. Without the internet or a playoff system, it was the journalists’ duty to inform fans of which teams deserved to be considered among the best in college football.

Here’s the problem: It’s not 1936 anymore. Every fan can easily access every score from any game imaginable. College players are receiving multi-million-dollar name, image and likeness deals, and we have a College Football Playoff, or CFP, with its own committee that gets to determine which teams are actually deserving of a spot in the postseason.

All of these render the AP Poll utterly useless for the modern college football fan. Except the AP Poll didn’t matter long before the first CFP in 2014.

From 1936 to 1998, it was widely accepted that whichever team the AP ranked No. 1 after the conclusion of the bowl games was the national champion. This led to several controversies and disagreements, even once having the voters’ hands tied by President Richard Nixon after he prematurely labeled Texas the champions despite Penn State also holding an undefeated record and stacked resume.

Then, in 1999, the Bowl Championship Subdivision National Championship, or BCS, was born. It used several different lists, equations and computer calculations — things that the typical sports writer knows nothing about — to determine which two teams should compete for that year’s championship. This formation saw the AP Poll shoved aside, now just another cog in the BCS machine.

However, the AP Poll’s tenure in the BCS equation was by no means perfect, with a number of fiascos capped off by the 2004 National Championship, where No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Oklahoma leapfrogged consensus No. 1 USC. The AP voters were so embarrassed by their opinion being mistreated that they asked to be removed from the consideration process.

Think about that, the journalists asked to be ignored. Truly baffling.

Since then, the AP Poll hasn’t actually meant anything to devotees of college football. Additionally, the CFP committee waits for the season to be well underway before releasing their first rankings. This ultimately reduces the AP Poll to complete background noise; the college football equivalent of seeing your uncle’s facebook updates — fun to look at but utterly irrelevant.

Moreover, a great deal of the problems with the actual poll rankings result from the voters themselves. They aren’t made up of a magical group of football wizards; instead, they’re just a randomly selected group of experienced beat writers. Looking at the changes from week to week makes it very apparent that a majority of these voters just read box scores and rely extremely heavily on their preseason rankings.

That’s how a 1-2 Notre Dame team can remain in the Top 25 despite having two losses and giving up 30 points to a pitiful Purdue team, or how Illinois can lose by 53 to Indiana and still be ranked. The voters don’t know ball, in fact most of them probably can’t remember what they had for lunch yesterday.

The poll itself has become extremely outdated — a formerly prestigious list that crowned the dynasties of college football now reduced to irrelevancy. Corporations love the list, because it gives them a chance to hype up games that wouldn’t mean anything otherwise, putting shiny numbers on graphics. Meanwhile, fans love the poll because it gives them the chance to argue with each other about their favorite team’s ranking.

Unfortunately for both, the reality is that the AP Poll doesn’t determine a national champion, decide playoff spots, bowl games or even move betting lines. It’s just a pointless Christmas ornament to give teams a meaningless ranking and make each program seem more important than it really is.

Time has passed the AP Poll by, and college football has moved on from relying on journalists to give teams numbers that demonstrate their proficiency. The AP Poll’s fate should follow that of the dodo bird, and it’s time we stop pretending otherwise.

Matthew Seaver is a communication senior and associate sports editor at The Battalion.