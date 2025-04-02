Pharrell Payne enters transfer portal

Just one day after Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams departed for Maryland, the dominoes have begun to fall. Redshirt sophomore guard Jaelyn Lee had already entered the transfer portal [when], and junior forward Pharrel Payne is the latest to follow suit Wednesday afternoon.

First reported by Joe Tipton of On3 Sports, the big man has a “Do Not Contact Tag,” with a possibility of reuniting with Williams in Maryland.

Payne’s lone season in College Station was an electric one, averaging 10.4 points on 64.6% shooting while hauling down around five boards per game. However, he saved his best for the biggest stage, setting his career high in points in both NCAA Tournament games and going for 25 against Yale before breaking it two days later with 26 over Michigan.

His efficiency and presence down low will be coveted in his next stop, as he’s faced matchups with 7-foot behemoths in Wolverine graduate center Vladislav Goldin and Razorback sophomore F Zvonimir Ivisic.

With new changes happening in the offseason already, the Aggies will look to replace Williams’ coaching, along with Payne and other potential transfer players.