Piney Woods stalemate: A&M’s visit to SFA ends in scoreless draw

SFA Soccer Field has been dubbed “The Chopping Block” by fans of the Lumberjacks. And with 25 shots, Texas A&M soccer sure tried to be the axe in that analogy as it made the trip up Highway 21 to Nacogdoches.

But as the Aggies’ attack produced an artillery barrage, it ran into an ironclad: Lumberjack sophomore goalkeeper Sierra McCluer.

McCluer stood as stout as an East Texas pine, posting a clean sheet with eight saves as the Aggies and Lumberjacks battled to a 0-0 draw in A&M’s penultimate non-conference match.

“A career performance from her, so good for her,” coach G Guerrieri said. “ … But again, we’ve got to do more than just hit the goalkeeper with our shots if we’re going to put them on frame. And unfortunately, we just didn’t put enough of them on frame.”

A&M had no problem putting up shots in the first half. But accuracy was an issue, with multiple balls sent soaring just over the crossbar. Out of their 10 first-half shots, the Aggies managed a mere pair of shots on goal.

“We had a few players that, you know, they get close, and they hit the ball 70 feet over the goal,” Guerrieri said. “And that’s just not acceptable.”

The Aggie defense managed to limit the Lumberjacks’ final-third opportunities in the first half, holding the hosts to six shots. Three of those were shots on goal, though, forcing sophomore GK Sydney Fuller into a trio of first-half saves.

29:20 H1: A&M 0, SFA 0. Sydney Fuller keeps it level with this save. pic.twitter.com/aGp40jMk2d — Ian Curtis (@Texiancurtis) September 5, 2025

The Maroon and White’s best scoring chance came in the 50th minute, when a mid-range blast from junior forward Kaylee Noble sent McCluer diving to the top right of the net, where she was able to safely slap away the chance.

Noble was a bright spot in the Aggies’ attack, producing five shots, three of them on goal.

“I thought Kaylee did a really good job, especially in the first half of being able to turn and get chances on,” Guerrieri said.

The visiting contingent of the 12th Man found itself with deja vu mere minutes after Noble’s promising chance, as this time junior defender Mia Scranton forced McCluer to dive to the right. But the Cinco Ranch product came through in the clutch for the Lumberjacks once again, and, as before, the Aggies were unable to capitalize on the ensuing set piece.

But even as the Maroon and White’s’ attack failed to put the visitors in front, their midfield and defense continually pushed the ball into the Lumberjack’s half and held the hosts to just three shots and a single shot on goal in the second half.

“We were in control of the game,” Guerrieri said. “They laid back and played a low block against us, which is always hard to break down.”

While Guerrieri and the Aggies were clearly disappointed with the scoreless stalemate, there’s no time to mourn the missed opportunity as A&M hits the road again on Sunday to face No. 4 TCU in Fort Worth.

“We can’t be down on ourselves about this because we have so many more games to come,” junior midfielder Trinity Buchanan said. “I think we’ll only learn from here. And we’re going to get better.”