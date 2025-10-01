Players to watch against Mississippi State

Starting the season 4-0 for the first time since 2016, No. 6 Texas A&M hopes to continue its winning streak when it hosts Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 4.

With the all-time record tied at 9-9 between these two programs, A&M is searching for its first 5-0 start in nearly a decade, while Mississippi State is looking to bounce back after suffering an overtime loss against then-No. 15 Tennessee after starting its season 4-0 for the first time since 2014.

Terry Bussey, sophomore wide receiver, Texas A&M

The former five-star recruit has yet to break out as a wide receiver for the Aggies, but sophomore wide receiver Terry Bussey’s time is coming soon. Last season, he served primarily as a return specialist and appeared in a select number of offensive snaps.

Bussey has had at least one reception in each game so far this season, as well as 204 yards off of kick returns through four games. The sophomore continues to be on the field for kick returns and has also added reps at wide receiver, but he is still searching for his first touchdown this season.

Marcus Ratcliffe, junior safety, Texas A&M

In his third season with the Aggies, junior safety Marcus Ratcliffe has been a key factor on the defense, already accumulating 20 tackles and a career-high three passes defended through four games.

In the Aggies’ thrilling 41-40 win over Notre Dame, Ratcliffe tied his career-high with eight tackles against the Fighting Irish. He is still searching for his first interception this season, as he came away with three last year.

Cashius Howell, redshirt senior defensive end, Texas A&M

After a monstrous game against Utah State where he recorded three consecutive sacks, redshirt senior defensive end Cashius Howell has not slowed down. The Kansas City, Missouri, native currently leads the Maroon and White in sacks with four, accounting for a loss of 24 yards.

With the 12th Man behind him, Howell has been excellent this season at home where he has recorded all four of his sacks. The Bulldogs’ offensive line will need to be sharp; Howell is not afraid to take down the quarterback and cause disruption in the run game.

DJ Hicks, junior defensive tackle, Texas A&M

During the matchup against Auburn, junior defensive tackle DJ Hicks had himself a great time as he recorded his first sack of the season. The sack from Hicks came late in the first quarter, forcing the Auburn offense to fight on second and long — ultimately resulting in a punt.

During the Aggies’ 41-40 victory over Notre Dame, Hicks had a career-high four tackles, including two tackles for loss. He has become one of the Aggies’ most dominant defensive tackles this season, leading the position room with six tackles.

Jordan Mosley, redshirt senior wide receiver, Mississippi State

The fifth-year senior was able to make a statement last season with the Bulldogs as he finished second on the team in receiving yards with 405. Although redshirt senior wide receiver Jordan Mosley was not one of the first receivers targeted for the Bulldogs, he’s been used in each game this season except for one.

Mosley has had a couple of long receptions this season, including a 75-yard touchdown reception against Alcorn State, where the Bulldogs came out on top, 63-0. In Mississippi State’s overtime loss against Tennessee, Mosley had a season-high three receptions for 20 yards, averaging 6.7 yards per catch.

Jahron Manning, senior safety, Mississippi State

In his first season with the Bulldogs, senior safety Jahron Manning is already off to an impressive start as he has accumulated 27 tackles over five games. In Mississippi State’s upset win over then-No. 12 Arizona State, Manning had nine tackles — tying for first on the team.

Manning was able to pick up his first interception of the season against then-No. 15 Tennessee, where the Bulldogs were able to take the Volunteers into overtime.

DeAgo Brumfield, redshirt senior cornerback, Mississippi State

Redshirt senior cornerback DeAgo Brumfield has already surpassed his total tackle number from last season, he currently sits at 16 through the 2025 campaign. As a cornerback, Brumfield has already picked up an interception earlier this season and become a reliable starter.

His best game thus far has been against Arizona State, where the Bulldogs took a late lead and were able to secure their first home non-conference ranked win since 1991.

Xavier Gayten, sophomore running back, Mississippi State

As a true freshman in 2024, sophomore running back Xavier Gayten rushed for 115 yards and recorded his first collegiate touchdown. As a sophomore, Gayten already has two touchdowns and is well on his way to surpassing last year’s mark, he currently sits at 95 yards on the ground.

Gayten averages the most yards out of the running back room with 11.9 yards per rush. While he has only eight receptions so far this season, he has two rushing touchdowns and is still looking for his first touchdown in conference play.