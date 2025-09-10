Players to watch against Notre Dame

Starting the season off 2-0 for the first time since 2021, No. 16 Texas A&M football faces its first true test against No. 8 Notre Dame on the road in South Bend, Indiana on Saturday, Sept. 13.

With the Fighting Irish starting their season off with a loss to then-No. 10 Miami after being the runner-up in the College Football Playoff last year, pressure hangs in the air for Notre Dame in a potential must-win game.

Rueben Owens II, redshirt sophomore running back, Texas A&M

Last season, A&M’s offense was known for its run game, as the Aggies ranked second in the Southeastern Conference in total rushing yards with 2,541. The Maroon and White were missing a key piece in redshirt sophomore running back Rueben Owens II, who was sidelined most of the 2024 season due to a foot injury sustained in preseason fall practice.

In 2023 he earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors after leading all SEC true freshmen in all-purpose yards, with 743 combined rushing, receiving and kick return yards. Through the first two games, Owens has picked up 89 total yards as he searches for his first touchdown of 2025.

Will Lee III, redshirt senior cornerback, Texas A&M

One of the biggest issues for the Aggies last season was their pass defense, which ranked 13th in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game with 232.2. A solid asset to the Aggies’ defense is senior cornerback Will Lee III, who finished fifth in the SEC with 10 pass breakups in 2024.

In his first year with the Maroon and White last season, Lee totaled 42 tackles, with 39 of those being solo takedowns. So far this season, Lee sits at nine tackles while he continues to look for his first interception to cement himself as the dominant force in the secondary.

Tyreek Chappell, redshirt senior cornerback, Texas A&M

The other part of A&M’s cornerback duo is redshirt senior CB Tyreek Chappell, who was excellent for the Aggies for three straight seasons before suffering a season-ending injury during practice in 2024.

In what is shaping up to be his last year of college football, Chappell can be a huge threat to any offense. He already has 1.5 tackles for loss through two games — an important stat against a Notre Dame team that features a dynamic rushing attack.

Amari Niblack, redshirt senior tight end, Texas A&M

The SEC journeyman who spent time at Alabama and Texas is used to playing highly competitive football and is waiting for an opportunity in his debut season with A&M. His most impactful season was in 2023 at Alabama, when he recorded 20 receptions for 327 yards and four touchdowns.

Niblack has only had one reception this season, a 23-yarder against UTSA that set up a touchdown. If he can get more targets, Niblack can cause a lot of ruckus for the Maroon and White in a high-stakes matchup against the Fighting Irish.

Ashton Bethel-Roman, redshirt freshman wide receiver, Texas A&M

With all of the buzz around the wide receiver transfer duo of sophomore Mario Craver and junior KC Concepcion, the name Ashton Bethel-Roman can get tucked away. Bethel-Roman, the redshirt freshman and former four-star recruit, is just heating up.

Through two games, Bethel-Roman has four receptions, matching his total from last season, as he has picked up 68 yards, averaging 17 per reception. Against Notre Dame, Bethel-Roman can be vicious, as the talk has been about Craver and Concepcion the past few weeks, giving him an opportunity to sneak in and pick up some vital yards for A&M.

Jadarian Price, junior running back, Notre Dame

Notre Dame opened its season with a 27-24 loss against Miami as it struggled its way to 93 rushing yards. Junior RB Jadarian Price led the pack in rushing yards with 45, yet he is capable of so much more.

As a sophomore last season, Price ranked third on the team in rushing yards and even had a touchdown when the Fighting Irish came to College Station.

Malachi Fields, redshirt senior wide receiver, Notre Dame

Another big threat to the A&M defense is senior WR Malachi Fields, who has produced throughout his career with 1897 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. However, against Miami, the Charlottesville, Virginia product only had three receptions.

Fields also lost a fumble in the first quarter of the matchup, giving Miami the ball in Notre Dame territory.

Christian Grey, junior cornerback, Notre Dame

For the Fighting Irish defense, junior CB Christian Grey leads the way. A key factor in Notre Dame’s CFP semifinal win over Penn State last season, Grey picked up a late-game interception to secure the win for the Irish.

Against Miami, he was solid, picking up three tackles to pair with two passes defended, keeping the Canes from reaching first downs.

Boubacar Traore, redshirt sophomore defensive lineman, Notre Dame

Notre Dame was known for its defense last season, and it could have another surge in redshirt sophomore DL Boubacar Traore, who picked up six tackles and a sack against Miami in the season opener.

Last season, he was a quiet force on the field, and finished with 12 tackles, three sacks and one pick-6. Traore has taken control of the defense as he tallied the third most tackles, recording six in the season opener.