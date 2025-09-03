Players to watch in an Aggies-on-Aggies matchup

As a golden battle with No. 9 Notre Dame looms in Week 3, No. 19 Texas A&M football will welcome a rival group of Aggies into town as it hosts Utah State on Saturday, Sept. 6.

In a game expected to be a baptism by fire for the Mountain West squad, a handful of X-factors remain poised to make an impact as A&M looks to quickly dispose of Utah State and stay unbeaten.

Terry Bussey, sophomore wide receiver, Texas A&M

Transfer wide receivers junior KC Concepcion and sophomore Mario Craver captured both headlines and the hearts of the A&M faithful with a pair of breakout two-touchdown performances in Week 1, but sophomore WR Terry Bussey still proved his value.

The former five-star recruit only finished with one catch, but was praised by coach Mike Elko for his blocking and return prowess. Bussey’s run-after-the-catch skillset fits in perfectly with the bubble screen-heavy approach A&M used against UTSA, making this week’s tussle an ideal opportunity to get him some confidence and touches ahead of the trip to South Bend, Indiana.

Cashius Howell, redshirt senior edge rusher, Texas A&M

A&M’s pass rushers didn’t have many opportunities to pin their ears back and get after redshirt junior quarterback Owen McCown with the Roadrunners using so many RPOs. The Maroon and White recorded one sack, and redshirt senior edge rusher Cashius Howell was largely invisible.

Utah State’s offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven runs a pro-style offense that asks his quarterbacks to drop back in the pocket, exposing them to the tornadic Howell. The former Bowling Green transfer will look to open his account after registering four sacks in 2024.

Jamarion Morrow, freshman running back, Texas A&M

For an offense expected to lean on a formidable rushing attack, it was tough sledding for A&M in Week 1 with only 108 rushing yards on 22 attempts.

Freshman running back Jamarion Morrow got his first taste of collegiate action with a lone reception, but his fizzy running style seemed an archetypal complement to the more physical backs in the stable. Morrow should get a more extended look if the Maroon and White build an early lead and rotate in some backups.

Landon Rink, freshman defensive tackle, Texas A&M

At 6-foot-6, 280 pounds and built like a sentient pile of bricks, freshman defensive tackle Landon Rink already looks like a rotational piece along the defensive line. While A&M’s run defense struggled against UTSA, Rink racked up four tackles in relief reps.

With Utah State looking to get downhill with their running game, A&M will need Rink and the rest of the hog mollies up front to hold their ground and shed blocks. After the Aggies slimmed down on the edges this season, the added beef inside that Rink provides will be necessary against the run.

Dalton Brooks, junior safety, Texas A&M

A&M’s second-leading tackler with 59, junior safety Dalton Brooks was one of A&M’s most invaluable defenders in 2024. In the opener, Brooks watched from the sidelines without pads on. While Elko did not disclose whether Brooks’ absence had to do with his August arrest, he did say that Brooks is available against Utah State.

For an A&M defense that majors in getting creative with its safeties, Brooks is an essential piece to the puzzle. Utah State’s dependence on its running game smells like the perfect opportunity for Brooks to knock some rust off and go lay the wood in his season debut.

Bryson Barnes, redshirt senior quarterback, Utah State

Since transferring from the Utah Utes in 2024, redshirt senior quarterback Bryson Barnes has appeared in 10 games and made four starts, accounting for 19 total touchdowns. Barnes was soaked in praise after a four-touchdown performance against San Diego State last season which earned him Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Elko said he does not consider Barnes to be a “dual threat”, although he did note his athleticism as a strength. Much like the talented Group of Five quarterback A&M played in Week 1, Barnes needs to be contained with a disciplined front seven.

Miles Davis, redshirt senior running back, Utah State

As a date with Notre Dame junior running back Jeremiyah Love looms on the horizon, the Maroon and White must prove that they are sturdier against the run than the 203 yards allowed against the Roadrunners would suggest.

Redshirt senior RB Miles Davis’ first game in Logan, Utah, ingratiated himself to the Utah State crowd with his 149-all-purpose-yard performance. The compact runner broke away for a 58-yard touchdown, striking an all-too-familiar chord for an A&M team that is not looking to repeat the 75-yard tote it gave up in Week 1.

Bronson Olevao Jr., redshirt junior linebacker, Utah State

Redshirt junior linebacker Bronson Olevao Jr. was a man possessed against UTEP, blowing up the box score with five tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass defended. After spending two seasons as a modest contributor, the Salt Lake City native might be emerging as a key cog in the Utah State machine.

Given defensive coordinator Nick Howell’s Southeastern Conference experience at Vanderbilt, the 12th Man can expect Olevao to be moved around and maximized as a disruptor on Saturday.