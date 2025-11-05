Players to watch: No. 3 A&M looks to stay undefeated against No. 19 Missouri

No. 3 Texas A&M football heads to Columbia, Missouri, well rested after a bye week and ready for a crucial road test against No. 19 Missouri.

The Tigers will look to keep their season alive at home, but it will not come easy with a freshman quarterback set to make his first career start against one of the most physical defenses in the country.

For the Aggies, a win would mark an undefeated 3-0 road stretch in what was considered the toughest part of their schedule. It would also move A&M one step closer to clinching a playoff berth as the regular season winds down.

Matt Zollers, freshman quarterback, Missouri

Meet the starting quarterback for Saturday’s showdown versus the Aggies. After graduate student quarterback Beau Pribula dislocated his left ankle against Vanderbilt, freshman QB Matt Zollers was thrust into action. Before that, he had only attempted five passes in his collegiate career.

He wasn’t too shabby, but didn’t exactly impress either: Coming off the bench in the third quarter, Zollers threw for 138 yards and a touchdown on 14-for-23 passing.

What stands out about Zollers is his 6-foot-4, 214-pound frame. 247Sports Director of Recruiting Andrew Ivins described him as an “athletic quarterback prospect with a projectable frame that can whip the ball around the yard.”

The former four-star prospect’s first start will come against a disciplined A&M secondary that allows just 203 passing yards per game. Coach Mike Elko will likely dial up different looks and blitzes to confuse the young quarterback, so expect Missouri to lean heavily on its ground game.

Ahmad Hardy, sophomore running back, Missouri

Despite having a freshman make his debut under center, coach Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers have the luxury of sophomore running back Ahmar Hardy to help shoulder the load.

A Louisiana-Monroe transfer, Hardy has been the focal point of Mizzou’s attack this season and ranks among the nation’s top rushers. Through nine games, he’s totaled 937 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

Hardy opened the season red-hot, surpassing 100 yards in each of the Tigers’ first five games. However, he hasn’t reached the 100-yard mark in the past three weeks, averaging just 69 yards per game. He’ll need to rediscover his early season form if Missouri is to have any chance at keeping up with A&M’s high-powered offense.

Kevin Coleman Jr., senior wide receiver, Missouri

Another transfer addition for the Tigers, senior wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. has been Mizzou’s most dynamic playmaker outside of Hardy. He leads the team in receptions with 51 catches for 558 yards and one touchdown.

Coleman will play a key role in simplifying the game plan for Zollers by providing a reliable target. He’s coming off a seven-catch, 109-yard performance along with two carries for 44 yards against Vanderbilt, with 68 of those receiving yards coming on passes from Zollers.

Missouri’s passing success may depend on Coleman’s ability to create separation against A&M’s cornerback duo of redshirt sophomore Dezz Ricks and senior Will Lee III.

Damon Wilson II, junior defensive end, Missouri

Switching over to the other side of the ball, junior defensive end Damon Wilson anchors one of the top units in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers rank first in total and passing defense, allowing just 245.8 total yards and 155.4 through the air per game. They also sit at fourth against the run, averaging 90.4 yards and third in scoring defense with 16.8 points per game.

Wilson has totaled 13 tackles, 6 sacks and an interception this season. His most notable performance came against Alabama, when the 6-foot-4, 250-pound defender recorded five tackles and two sacks.

Facing one of the SEC’s most explosive offenses, Wilson II will need another standout performance if the Tigers hope to slow down A&M’s attack.

Jamarion Morrow, freshman running back, Texas A&M

Freshman RB Jamarion Morrow was supposed to be wearing black and yellow for this game. That all changed on Dec. 3, 2024, when he decided to flip his commitment toward Elko’s Aggies over the Tigers.

That decision has proven wise. The freshman broke out against LSU, scoring twice — including a highlight-worthy spin move that showed flashes of greatness.

Morrow’s workload has steadily increased since the injury to senior RB Le’Veon Moss, and his ability to catch passes out of the backfield should earn him even more snaps. With Missouri boasting one of the SEC’s best defenses, the Aggies will need every playmaker available to find ways to crack the Tigers’ front.

Daymion Sanford, junior linebacker, Texas A&M

When senior linebacker Scooby Williams went down with an injury, junior LB Daymion Sanford was asked to step into a larger role, and he has delivered. Sanford has thrived in disrupting opposing backfields while providing crucial depth.

He ranks second on the team in tackles for loss with 6.5, and fourth in total tackles at 33, while also recording an interception, a forced fumble and 2.5 sacks.

Sanford did struggle with gap discipline against Arkansas’ ground-heavy offense, splitting time with Williams as the coaching staff searched for answers against the run. That will need to be corrected this week against a Missouri rushing attack that leads the SEC with 235.5 yards per game.

Sanford and the linebacker corps will need to be at their best to contain one of the country’s top backs in Hardy. With heavy conference and playoff implications in this matchup, the battle between these two units could very well shape the postseason.