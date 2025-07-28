Position preview: Defensive line looks to rebound

Much like the rest of the team, Texas A&M football’s defensive line fell apart late in the 2024 season. Now, after watching three NFL Draft picks depart, the 2025 unit will test the limit of coach Mike Elko’s defensive ingenuity.

After transferring from Bowling Green in 2024, fifth-year senior edge rusher Cashius Howell thrived in a supporting role as a pass rush specialist. Howell notched four sacks from the edge and remained disruptive when he wasn’t hunting quarterbacks, recording eight passes defensed. In what was effectively an audition for the No. 1 rusher spot in the Las Vegas Bowl, Howell dazzled the crowd with five tackles, a sack and an interception.

Fifth-year senior defensive tackle Albert Regis, like Howell, was just another cog in the defensive machine last year but flashed glimpses of game-changing potential. Primarily operating as a space-eater inside, Regis brings a unique blend of energy and gap integrity to keep popping up around the ball.

After last year’s defensive line lost three players to the NFL Draft, Elko used the transfer portal to deliver the 12th Man a 6-foot-4, 295-pound present under the Christmas tree: fifth-year senior defensive end Tyler Onyedim. The Iowa State transfer failed to record a sack in the 2024 season — though he nabbed one in the Maroon & White Game — but adds power and versatility to the line.

A&M bought a pair of lottery tickets with Southeastern Conference experience in Florida transfer junior EDGE T.J. Searcy and Georgia transfer redshirt sophomore EDGE Sam M’Pemba. While the duo has only combined for 3.5 career sacks, the Aggies are hoping to pull a Billy Beane and recreate Nic Scourton in the aggregate.

In addition to outside help, the Maroon and White will be banking on the internal development of junior DT DJ Hicks and junior EDGE Rylan Kennedy. At 310 pounds, Hicks is a big body that’s been a consistent presence along A&M’s interior. Kennedy is the opposite, using his more slender 250-pound frame to be a fastball off the edge on third down.

The Aggies might have an ace up their sleeve with freshman EDGE Marco Jones. When he’s not hitting home runs over the fence at Davis Diamond, Jones is harassing quarterbacks. A four star recruit, Jones ingratiated himself to the Aggie faithful with a hitherto undreamt-of level of dominance in the Maroon & White Game, tallying five sacks. While not likely to ever do that in a real game setting, it’s safe to say he looked ready to be a potential Day 1 contributor.

Was the 2024 pass rush actually good?

Of course it was … right? Three top-75 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. One of the most creative defensive minds in the SEC tinkering with it every week. Hyped the crowd up by dancing to “Mo Bamba” during breaks in the action.

All to put up a mighty six sacks in the five games after Halloween.

While the trundle of talent along the D-line generated pressures, it finished tied for 13th in the SEC in sacks. Optimistically, one could point to 48% of A&M’s sacks coming from returning players, a far cry from Ole Miss’ 33.7% after a similar exodus of NFLers.

Down the stretch — notably against South Carolina and Auburn — the Wrecking Crew literally let opportunities to win slip out of their fingers, as Gamecock redshirt freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers continually wriggled out of sacks.

The lack of sacks wasn’t just missed tackles or underperforming stars, it’s also a byproduct of Elko’s system. Rarely ever coaching a high-sack unit, his scheme focuses on stability and deception.

A&M’s scheme crowds the line of scrimmage with the intention of confusing the offensive line’s assignments, which disrupts the quarterback without always getting home. The Aggies also send a variety of simulated and creeper pressures, which often require the talented pass rushers to drop into coverage and replace second-level rushers — an action that can limit sacks.

The 2024 pass rush wasn’t dominant in a traditional sense, but it wasn’t broken, either. It plays in a system that will always deflate sacks in favor of gameplan-specific flourishes, but it wasn’t the force it should have been. With nearly half the production returning — but less proven top-end talent — A&M enters 2025 not with questions of identity, but simply looking to make plays in big-time moments.

Who lines up opposite Howell as the other edge rusher?

Given Howell is already being pegged to be an NFL Draft riser with a strong campaign in an expanded role, the Maroon and White must identify who his partner in crime on the edge will be.

Kennedy is the obvious candidate considering his experience in the system, but questions remain as to his viability as a three-down player. Small for an edge rusher, the Mansfield native was most often used as the designated pass rusher from a wide 9 technique so that he could use his quickness and bend.

By essentially taking run defense off his plate, Elko was able to keep Kennedy fresh on his way to posting impressive efficiency numbers. If he were to take on more responsibility in 2025, Kennedy would be a point of focus for opponents’ running game until he proves capable of setting the edge.

On the flip side, Searcy has proven to hold up better against SEC size, recording seven tackles for loss at Florida. The long-levered edge has proven the ability to reduce inside on passing downs, potentially allowing the Aggies to get both Kennedy and Searcy on the field together.

Compare the laziness of Princely Umanmielen in key moments with the hustle of TJ Searcy in a blowout. Look what Searcy (19) does to start this play. Lines up in 1-tech and rushes the passer. Look what he winds up doing. Sprints 60 yards the other way and flags down Ladd McConkey https://t.co/EtRc2BuLn2 pic.twitter.com/2ypHQpChvP — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) March 29, 2024 From X

Searcy’s motor runs hot, often making his presence felt even when he can’t make the play. That positions him as a more natural fit opposite Howell — someone who can be a constant pest and help clear the lane for a charging No. 9.

Bold prediction: Other than Howell, no Aggie gets more than three sacks

In a season that will see A&M use a pass-rusher-by-committee approach, it is hard to see anyone thrive. Howell will be effective. He used his diverse skillset last year to great success, and it feels like he’s just scratching the surface. But after him, the Aggies will be hard pressed to replace the talent that walked out the door.