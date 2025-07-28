The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion

Position preview: Defensive line looks to rebound

Mathias Cubillan, Associate Sports Editor
July 28, 2025
Photo by Chris Swann
Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (18) reacts after forcing a defensive stop during Texas A&M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

Much like the rest of the team, Texas A&M football’s defensive line fell apart late in the 2024 season. Now, after watching three NFL Draft picks depart, the 2025 unit will test the limit of coach Mike Elko’s defensive ingenuity.

After transferring from Bowling Green in 2024, fifth-year senior edge rusher Cashius Howell thrived in a supporting role as a pass rush specialist. Howell notched four sacks from the edge and remained disruptive when he wasn’t hunting quarterbacks, recording eight passes defensed. In what was effectively an audition for the No. 1 rusher spot in the Las Vegas Bowl, Howell dazzled the crowd with five tackles, a sack and an interception.

Fifth-year senior defensive tackle Albert Regis, like Howell, was just another cog in the defensive machine last year but flashed glimpses of game-changing potential. Primarily operating as a space-eater inside, Regis brings a unique blend of energy and gap integrity to keep popping up around the ball.

After last year’s defensive line lost three players to the NFL Draft, Elko used the transfer portal to deliver the 12th Man a 6-foot-4, 295-pound present under the Christmas tree: fifth-year senior defensive end Tyler Onyedim. The Iowa State transfer failed to record a sack in the 2024 season — though he nabbed one in the Maroon & White Game — but adds power and versatility to the line.

A&M bought a pair of lottery tickets with Southeastern Conference experience in Florida transfer junior EDGE T.J. Searcy and Georgia transfer redshirt sophomore EDGE Sam M’Pemba. While the duo has only combined for 3.5 career sacks, the Aggies are hoping to pull a Billy Beane and recreate Nic Scourton in the aggregate.

In addition to outside help, the Maroon and White will be banking on the internal development of junior DT DJ Hicks and junior EDGE Rylan Kennedy. At 310 pounds, Hicks is a big body that’s been a consistent presence along A&M’s interior. Kennedy is the opposite, using his more slender 250-pound frame to be a fastball off the edge on third down.

The Aggies might have an ace up their sleeve with freshman EDGE Marco Jones. When he’s not hitting home runs over the fence at Davis Diamond, Jones is harassing quarterbacks. A four star recruit, Jones ingratiated himself to the Aggie faithful with a hitherto undreamt-of level of dominance in the Maroon & White Game, tallying five sacks. While not likely to ever do that in a real game setting, it’s safe to say he looked ready to be a potential Day 1 contributor.

Was the 2024 pass rush actually good?

Of course it was … right? Three top-75 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. One of the most creative defensive minds in the SEC tinkering with it every week. Hyped the crowd up by dancing to “Mo Bamba” during breaks in the action. 

All to put up a mighty six sacks in the five games after Halloween.

While the trundle of talent along the D-line generated pressures, it finished tied for 13th in the SEC in sacks. Optimistically, one could point to 48% of A&M’s sacks coming from returning players, a far cry from Ole Miss’ 33.7% after a similar exodus of NFLers.

Down the stretch — notably against South Carolina and Auburn — the Wrecking Crew literally let opportunities to win slip out of their fingers, as Gamecock redshirt freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers continually wriggled out of sacks. 

The lack of sacks wasn’t just missed tackles or underperforming stars, it’s also a byproduct of Elko’s system. Rarely ever coaching a high-sack unit, his scheme focuses on stability and deception.

A&M’s scheme crowds the line of scrimmage with the intention of confusing the offensive line’s assignments, which disrupts the quarterback without always getting home. The Aggies also send a variety of simulated and creeper pressures, which often require the talented pass rushers to drop into coverage and replace second-level rushers — an action that can limit sacks.

The 2024 pass rush wasn’t dominant in a traditional sense, but it wasn’t broken, either. It plays in a system that will always deflate sacks in favor of gameplan-specific flourishes, but it wasn’t the force it should have been. With nearly half the production returning — but less proven top-end talent — A&M enters 2025 not with questions of identity, but simply looking to make plays in big-time moments.

Who lines up opposite Howell as the other edge rusher?

Given Howell is already being pegged to be an NFL Draft riser with a strong campaign in an expanded role, the Maroon and White must identify who his partner in crime on the edge will be.

Kennedy is the obvious candidate considering his experience in the system, but questions remain as to his viability as a three-down player. Small for an edge rusher, the Mansfield native was most often used as the designated pass rusher from a wide 9 technique so that he could use his quickness and bend.

By essentially taking run defense off his plate, Elko was able to keep Kennedy fresh on his way to posting impressive efficiency numbers. If he were to take on more responsibility in 2025, Kennedy would be a point of focus for opponents’ running game until he proves capable of setting the edge. 

On the flip side, Searcy has proven to hold up better against SEC size, recording seven tackles for loss at Florida. The long-levered edge has proven the ability to reduce inside on passing downs, potentially allowing the Aggies to get both Kennedy and Searcy on the field together.

From X

Searcy’s motor runs hot, often making his presence felt even when he can’t make the play. That positions him as a more natural fit opposite Howell — someone who can be a constant pest and help clear the lane for a charging No. 9.

Bold prediction: Other than Howell, no Aggie gets more than three sacks

In a season that will see A&M use a pass-rusher-by-committee approach, it is hard to see anyone thrive. Howell will be effective. He used his diverse skillset last year to great success, and it feels like he’s just scratching the surface. But after him, the Aggies will be hard pressed to replace the talent that walked out the door.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$3328
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Featured
Celeb softball 43
A&M hosts inaugural Mission 12 celebrity softball game
Texas A&amp;M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (55) reacts during Texas A&amp;M's game against LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Position preview: Reed-Adams anchors proven offensive line
2025 07 09t192519z 2 lynxmpel680zq rtroptp 4 usa trump injunctions
Opinion: The Supreme Court is underrated
Fb spring 2025 game (1 of 3)
Position preview: Transfer portal bolsters new-look pass catchers
Texas A&amp;M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) reacts after scoring a touchdown during Texas A&amp;M’s game against LSU at Kyle Field on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Position preview: A&M’s running back room poised to power offense
Spring practice football crop
Position preview: Marcel Reed era begins in 2025
More in Football
Gettyimages 2210945093
‘I’m really blessed’
Texas A&amp;M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) celebrates a quarterback sack during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Bowling Green at Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Defensive tackle Shemar Turner taken 62nd overall by Chicago Bears in NFL Draft
Texas A&amp;M defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) reacts after making a tackle in the backfield during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Missouri at Kyle Field Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)
Edge rusher Nic Scourton taken 51st overall by Carolina Panthers in NFL Draft
Sophomore DL Shemar Stewart (4) runs the ball to the endzone during Texas A&amp;M's game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2023 at Kyle Field. (Ishika Samant/The Battalion)
Edge rusher Shemar Stewart taken 17th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in NFL Draft
Texas A&amp;M defensive linemen Nic Scourton (11) and Shemar Stewart (4) react after a defensive stop during Texas A&amp;M’s game against New Mexico State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
The pick is in, and it’s maroon
Fb spring 2025 game (1 of 3)
Underclassmen and transfers shine in Maroon & White Game
More in Sports
Fans react to a targeting call during Texas A&amp;M’s game against LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Opinion: SEC increasing fine to $500k for rushing field will create opposite effect.
Ncaatrackcrops (19 of 34)
Texas A&M men’s track and field crowned NCAA Outdoor National Champions
Womens basketball vs. arkansas
Texas A&M track and field punches 24 tickets to NCAA Championships at West First Round
2025.5.16 tamuvssaintfrancissoftball carrascos 15
Shortstop Koko Wooley becomes first Aggie in Texas A&M softball history to earn Gold Glove Award
Baseballtexascrop (4 of 46)
A&M’s season ends in a 4-3 loss to LSU
Rocios bbvs.lamar 19
A&M perseveres in the SEC Tournament with a 3-2 win over Auburn
Donate to The Battalion
$3328
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal