Position preview: Linebackers lead the way

If Texas A&M football’s thus-far-asymptotic quest for Southeastern Conference glory is to come to fruition, coach Mike Elko’s linebacker room will be at the forefront. At the center of that group is junior linebacker Taurean York — the soul of the Aggies’ defense.

From the moment York stepped onto A&M’s campus, the team captain has been at the heart of the Aggies’ defense. York has started all 26 games of his maroon-clad career, and the doyen of A&M’s defense has been a stat-sheet stuffer with 156 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. York’s instinctive playstyle keeps him in perpetual proximity of the play, making him a Pro Football Focus darling.

Fifth-year senior LB Scooby Williams is the Scottie Pippen to York’s Michael Jordan. While York brings a more consistent source of production, Williams’ explosive athleticism leads to game-swinging splash plays. After gutting it out on a torn meniscus that he suffered on the first drive of the 2024 season, Williams is poised to improve on last year’s 43-tackle campaign.

In three-linebacker packages, A&M’s next man up is likely to be junior LB Daymion Sanford. In a rotational sparkplug role last season, Sanford proved to be disruptive. The Katy Paetow High School product finished the year with 33 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and four pass breakups, but most of his production came against the bottom feeders on the schedule.

After his breakout performance in the Maroon & White Game, sophomore LB Jordan Lockhart seems ready to make a few cameos in 2025. Lockhart feels like the most natural backup for York at the Mike linebacker spot with a similar 229-pound frame. Freshman LB Noah Mikhail, a consensus top-10 prospect out of California, could factor in if the injury bug strikes.

How will the linebackers be used in 2025?

In a defense that junior safety Marcus Ratcliffe described at fall camp as “complicated” for the safeties, Elko uses his linebackers as pillars that support the scheme’s creative deployment of the safeties.

Of A&M’s blitzes in 2024, 28.6% were sim pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Essentially, the Aggies are crowding the line of scrimmage with defensive lineman and backers, making it look like an all-out blitz is coming, and then dropping York and Co. into coverage.

A&M operated out of one of Cover 1, Cover 3 or quarters 78.3% of the time. By having the linebackers be the proxy for Elko’s deception, it allows the Maroon and White to play simple on the backend — a choice, one may argue, that cost the Aggies wins and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman his play-calling duties.

As useful as the linebackers for the scheme’s passing defense, they were frequently at the scene of the crime against the run. With an undersized group — none of York, Williams or Sanford are over 230 pounds — they had a nasty habit of getting bullied in the run game.

In two crucial games against South Carolina and Texas, A&M gave up 286 and 230 yards on the ground, respectively. Despite York’s heroics against the Longhorns, there were too many plays where the linebackers simply got washed out of the play. The Aggies will be hoping that with another year in the system, the linebackers will be able to overcome size deficiencies with being a step early to the play.

Lastly, Williams thrived when used as a quarterback spy last season, hawking down his prey as it escaped the pocket. With a handful of rushing quarterbacks on the schedule in 2025, expect to see No. 0 in pursuit.

What is Taurean York’s NFL future?

Typically, a three-year starter who led strong run defenses in the SEC would be a slam dunk as an NFL Draft pick, except for one small issue: York doesn’t look like the metahumans employed by Alabama and Georgia.

Standing at 5-foot-10, 227 pounds, it is inarguable that York casts a much larger shadow across the Kyle Field grass. But if dropped onto an NFL field tomorrow, York would be a historical size outlier.

In recent history, former Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean was drafted in the third round at 5-foot-11, 229 pounds. It took a year for him to adjust to NFL speed, but Dean became an impact player for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Like Dean, York sees the entire chessboard when he plays. He identifies offensive concepts in a blink and seemingly moves exclusively in straight lines to the ball. Both players have also proven to be elite leaders who command respect and play with picturesque fundamentals.

While York has been lauded before the season as one of the country’s best college backers, his path to the next level is muddy. He’s been doubted before due to his lack of measurables, but the linebacker needs a season that sees him take another leap in pass coverage to force his way onto Sunday rosters.

Bold prediction: Scooby Williams gets drafted before Taurean York

Williams zipped around the field last year with an injured knee. Now fully healthy, he profiles as one of the SEC’s twitchiest playmakers at the second level. If the processing comes along — and he has a heck of a sensei in York — Williams has a chance to hear his name called on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.