Position preview: Marcel Reed era begins in 2025

By the time the clock hit triple zeroes on Oct. 26, the 12th Man was already celebrating a come-from-behind victory over LSU, helmed by then-redshirt freshman quarterback Marcel Reed. Coach Mike Elko’s decision to move on from the Conner Weigman experience and turn the keys over to Reed was the defining moment of Texas A&M football’s season.

Now, as the Aggies prepare for the 2025 season, there’s no depth chart drama in College Station — this is Reed’s team.

The Nashville, Tennessee native was frequently asked to be A&M’s Ethan Hunt — a man with the requisite specialized skills to bail the Aggies out of impossible situations. Reed was suddenly thrust into the starting spot in A&M’s third game of the season after Weigman suffered a shoulder injury. Throughout the season, Reed rescued the Maroon and White, finishing 4-4 in his starts.

Racking up seven touchdowns on the ground and 15 through the air against six interceptions, Reed served as the spark plug needed to rejuvenate a milquetoast A&M offense and give the Aggies a shot at the Southeastern Conference Championship.

Providing cover for Reed in the quarterback room is redshirt sophomore Miles O’Neill. In his lone action of the 2024 season, O’Neill led A&M on a touchdown march against New Mexico State in garbage time. With a largely industrial skillset, the backup quarterback also recently showed promise in the Maroon & White Game.

With 2024’s third-stringer Jaylen Henderson defecting to West Virginia, Elko and Co. brought in seventh-year senior Jacob Zeno. The 6-foot-4 passer brings a wealth of experience to the quarterback room, having appeared in 30 collegiate games.

Freshman Brady Hart rounds out the room as the last scholarship passer. The three-star prospect from Cocoa, Florida, is likely to redshirt his first year in Aggieland as he develops physically before getting tossed to the proverbial SEC wolves.

What does the Marcel Reed offense actually look like?

Although anecdotal evidence — and the coaching staff’s actions — suggest Reed ran offensive coordinator Collin Klein’s system more effectively, the production was similarly mundane regardless of who was under center.

While the offense remained middle of the pack by SEC standards, the Aggies became more efficient with Reed calling the shots, more frequently ending the drive with points and scoring opportunities. Reed’s best moments, notably his second half performances against LSU and Auburn, came when he operated as a point guard who spread the ball around, and executed with precision to keep the offense on pace.

Less encouraging and atypical of a player with Reed’s profile is the lack of explosive plays. After Reed became the full-fledged starter in Week 10, A&M’s yards per play ranked a respectable 12th in the conference, but it was an outlier with only 5.5 explosives per game, according to CFBStats.

That chasm between efficiency and explosiveness defined an Aggie offense that limped to the finish, punctuated by the goose egg it laid in the Lone Star Showdown. In order to rise in the SEC pecking order, Reed will have to find a way to generate chunk plays to supplement the consistent running game.

What is the ceiling for Reed as a passer?

To understand what Reed brings to an offense, it starts with his superpower — his ability to run the ball and act as a force multiplier. However, if the offense is to improve to a playoff-caliber level, Reed needs to make a leap as a passer.

It is heretical to compare anyone, let alone a first-year starter, to one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time, Lamar Jackson. But there are shades of Jackson’s slipperiness in the open field when Reed breaks loose.

In order to open up that green grass for Reed to stride into, the Aggies need to be able to attack vertically. According to Pro Football Focus, Reed completed just 27.8% of his passes more than 20 yards down the field, wiping away opportunities for big plays.

While this is undoubtedly due to Reed’s decision making and accuracy at times — the interception to Texas safety Michael Taaffe immediately comes to mind — the Maroon and White’s receiving corps’ lack of separation was a big part of the offense’s struggles to push the ball downfield.

In response, Elko brought in sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver and junior WR KC Concepcion, finally giving Klein and Reed some weapons. While both of these players have the capability to blow the top off the defense, they both excel at earning yards after the catch and open the door for big-time passing plays that don’t require high-leverage throws over the top from Reed.

It’s easy to see why NC State’s KC Concepcion received comparisons to Percy Harvin before tonight’s game. This score gives him his third TD, those being all of NC State’s TDs. pic.twitter.com/7BHo6CjC4m — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) August 30, 2024 From X

Reed’s struggles through the air are not due to a lack of willingness to win from the pocket. In his debut season, he showed the chutzpah to throw up the seam and attack the middle of the field. His flicky-at-times motion will always create accuracy issues, but if Klein can pull the right levers to help give Reed clean reads and easy throws, A&M’s passing game can take positive strides and bring a needed balance to the offense.

Bold prediction: A&M cracks 6.5 yards per play, a figure it hasn’t reached since 2013

Although this prediction isn’t completely about the quarterback, the Aggies’ offense emerging from the darkness hinges on Reed’s play. With a plethora of new playmakers and an experienced offensive line returning, Reed’s progression will take A&M’s offense to heights not seen since the Johnny Manziel days of yesteryear.