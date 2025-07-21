The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

Position preview: Reed-Adams anchors proven offensive line

Mathias Cubillan, Associate Sports Editor
July 21, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams (55) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

After former offensive line coach Steve Addazio left Texas A&M football’s O-line in a seemingly never-ending winter, coach Adam Cushing arrived with a much-needed burst of apricity for the 12th Man in 2024. Now, with all five starters returning from a unit that powered one of the nation’s most productive rushing attacks, the Maroon Goons have the talent to be the identity of the Aggies in 2025 — and one of the best lines in the Southeastern Conference.

“I feel like we’re the best offensive line in the country,” sixth-year senior right guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams said at SEC Media Days. “And I feel like I’m one of many guys on that offensive line who can win the Outland [Trophy], too.”

Reed-Adams enters the fall as the Aggies’ highest-regarded player from a national standpoint. After transferring from Kansas in 2024, he quickly became an indispensable piece of both the offensive line and locker room. Reed-Adams started at right guard every game of the season and has been tabbed as a member of the 2025 Walter Camp preseason All-American team.

The other offensive team captain, fifth-year senior left tackle Trey Zuhn III, locked down the quarterback’s blindside in 2024, earning third-team All-SEC honors. Zuhn uses his 6-foot-7, 315-pound frame to excel in pass protection, allowing only 64 pressures in his career, according to Pro Football Focus.

When junior left guard Chase Bisontis is on the field, he might be the most athletic member of the Maroon and White. A two-time member of The Athletic’s Freaks List, Bisontis squatted 605 pounds and has been clocked at 17 miles per hour on the GPS. However, Bisontis struggled to stay on the field in 2024, missing parts of five games through injury.

The Aggies have a couple of veteran options at right tackle: fifth-year seniors Dametrious Crownover and Reuben Fatheree II. Crownover started every game at right tackle in 2024, but has been streaky in pass protection throughout his career. At 6-foot-8, 320 pounds, Fatheree’s skyscraping size looks the part, but his lack of footspeed has prevented him from protecting his edge throughout his career.

Who starts at center?

A&M was forced to use its depth at the pivot last season when the Week 1 starter, then-sophomore center Mark Nabou Jr., went down with a season-ending leg injury. Fifth-year senior C Kolinu’u Faaiu entered the lineup and finished the season as the starter.

A transfer from Utah, Faaiu was a spring enrollee who was expected to provide rotational relief and cover. While admirable that he was given a trial by fire against Notre Dame and didn’t burn up, Faaiu’s pass protection was an issue for the Aggies throughout the season. 

Despite that, offensive coordinator Collin Klein trusted Faaiu to make high-level blocks in the running game. There’s no better example than the LSU game, where he executed a center fold to spring senior running back Le’Veon Moss and was frequently used as the kickout blocker on counter concepts.

Nabou similarly struggled in his freshman season at left guard against SEC power, but the Lynnwood, Washington, native has a higher athletic upside with his ability to latch onto defenders in space.

Although the center position may remain one of the few true camp battles, continuity’s sake and the belief that the offensive playcalling indicated in Faaiu likely gives the former Ute the inside track.

How does A&M overcome the loss of TJ Shanahan?

It’s not nearly as sexy as a skill position and a lot less likely to get the Hayes Fawcett graphic treatment, but offensive line depth is a critical and unsung aspect of the transfer portal.

From X

The Aggies sneakily lost one of their most important bench pieces over the offseason with guard TJ Shanahan defecting to Penn State ahead of his redshirt sophomore season. In 2024, Shanahan served as the sixth man of the offensive line, filling in for Bisontis when he was injured and rotating in to give his teammates a breather.

With Shanahan out of the picture, A&M must find someone equipped to carry out the vacated role. Fatheree is expected to be the odd man out at tackle, but is more likely to provide swing help than true cover for the three interior lineman.

Given that his 2023 season was at left guard and he has also trained at center, Nabou would be a natural candidate because of his versatility — a factor lending more credence to Faaiu as the frontrunner for the center position.

Additionally, following the blueprint set by Shanahan — a redshirt freshman getting his feet wet with this part-time role —  A&M has former consensus four-star recruit Isendre Ahfua waiting in the wings after making just one appearance in 2024.

If the Aggies fully embrace the youth, four-star freshman Lamont Rogers could crack the rotation as a big-bodied guy with versatility to play on an island or as a guard with neighbors on either side of him.

Bold Prediction: Reed-Adams is a top-50 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

With the Dallas native recently ranked as the No. 2 and No. 3 draft-eligible guard by ESPN’s Matt Miller and Jordan Reid, respectively, Reed-Adams is officially on NFL radars. As the heart of the A&M line, he checks all the boxes as a road‑grading guard — athletic, nasty, beloved by teammates and, with another strong SEC campaign, on the cusp of cracking top‑50 draft conversations. 

