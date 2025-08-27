Position preview: Secondary seeks bounce-back season

While Texas A&M football fans will remember watching the secondary chase shadows as the dream for Southeastern Conference supremacy became just that, there is reason for optimism in 2025: Coach Mike Elko has snatched back the reins of a refreshed unit in need of a rebound year.

After transferring from Kansas State in 2024, senior cornerback Will Lee III established himself as the alpha in the Aggies’ secondary. The Blanket, as he’s known, routinely put opponents’ No. 1s to sleep, capping his season with a pick-6 in the Lone Star Showdown. At 6-foot-1, 189 pounds with go-go-gadget arms, Lee profiles not just as a lockdown corner on Saturdays, but on Sundays as well.

A&M will get some reinforcements with fifth-year senior Tyreek Chappell’s return from a season-ending knee injury. The nickel has had a nose for the football, breaking up 26 passes and hauling in two interceptions in his career.

Tyreek Chappell fighting off a much larger defender to blow up a perimeter screen. Getting him back in the nickel is big for an A&M secondary that struggled late in the year. pic.twitter.com/o56sYyHRYH — Mathias Cubillan (@mathiascubillan) August 10, 2025 from X

In the wake of the Aggies failing to find a running mate for Lee on the boundary, Elko went back to the transfer portal to get some SEC experience for the second straight year in junior CB Julian Humphrey. The former Georgia Bulldog struggled against elite wide receivers, but now he joins junior CB Dezz Ricks as the best available options on the opposite sideline to Lee.

Senior safety Bryce Anderson is essential to building the canopy behind the corners as a veteran in the secondary. With high-end speed and range as a center fielder, the West Brook High School product’s coverage ability is essential to freeing up his fellow defensive backs.

Junior safeties Dalton Brooks and Marcus Ratcliffe are the chess pieces in Elko’s defense. Recently describing A&M as an “NFL defense” in regard to its complexity, Ratcliffe uses his 6-foot-2, 209-pound build to buzz down into the box and cover tight ends. Brooks brings a physical edge to the Maroon and White, dishing out hard hits and allowing rotation between the safeties with his versatility.

Despite the top-line starters being mostly locked in, the Aggies have a promising group of up-and-comers in redshirt sophomore CB Jordan Shaw, sophomore S Myles Davis and freshman S Rashad “Tom Tom” Johnson Jr.. If injuries strike or Chappell needs time to get back up to speed, Shaw brings experience from Washington, where he logged six pass breakups last year.

Who plays on the opposite boundary to Will Lee III?

The Aggies have a CB1. They are still in search of a CB2. Lee looms large on one half of the field, but he needs a running mate on the outside. They’ll be buoyed by a battle between SEC transfers Humprehy and Ricks for the role.

Coming in with sky-high expectations as a five-star recruit turned Alamaba transfer, Ricks often left the 12th Man feeling like it was sold a bill of goods. The Norfolk, Virginia, native gave up 655 receiving yards in coverage — the most in the SEC, according to Pro Football Focus.

Ricks actually plays the ball pretty well and rakes his hand through the receiver’s hands at the catch point, but he struggles to stay in phase while latched onto his man. Like the rest of the A&M defense, Ricks let communication issues in zone coverage allow receivers to find voids on the inside.

Contrast this to Humphrey, whose best trait might just be his eyes in zone coverage. Georgia similarly runs a big boy defense with NFL-like rules. As A&M majors in quarters coverage, Humphrey’s ability to see the play develop and pass off crossers will be imperative.

Humphrey thrived in the Bulldogs’ defense last season, finishing first on the team in catch percentage and second in PFF’s coverage. Still, at an imposing 6-foot-1, 195, Humphrey will struggle against smaller, springier receivers — a role A&M will hope that the 188-pound Ricks will find more success in.

How important is Tyreek Chappell?

Chappell spent two years stranded on an island on the outside before getting kicked inside to the nickel last season for precisely four quarters before his injury. It’s a role where his skill set gives A&M a unique advantage.

Through toughing it out against SEC competition as a true corner, Chappell developed high-end coverage talent and gives the Aggies three true man-to-man-capable players in the secondary when he’s on the field.

When Chappell left the lineup, it thrust the middle of the field into utter chaos when Jaydon Hill was forced out there. With the nickel struggling in coverage, it puts the onus on the pass rush to disrupt the play, something it failed to do last year.

Chappell is also willing to stick his nose in against the run and set the edge. Elko can now get frisky with the safeties on the back end and disguise coverages more if a smaller body is able to stay in the box and take on tight ends.

Now that Chappell is back in the fold — assuming he’s healthy, of course — the Aggies should be more cohesive as a defensive unit. More complicated coverages, more blitzes from the slot and exotic four-man pressures are back on the menu.

Bold prediction: Six players nab multiple interceptions

The Maroon and White finished third in the conference in passes intercepted last season, and they looked primed to improve in 2025. Elko calling plays portends that the Aggies will be able to take advantage of flustered passers.