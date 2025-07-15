Position preview: Transfer portal bolsters new-look pass catchers

After years of Texas A&M football drifting through a desert devoid of receiving talent, the transfer portal has served as an oasis. Timely salvation in a landscape long parched with mediocrity. Entering his second year in charge, coach Mike Elko has taken advantage of this lifeline, fully overhauling the wide receiver and tight end rooms.

Junior wide receiver Kevin “KC” Concepcion is the crown jewel of the Aggies’ 2025 transfer class. The compact 5-foot-11, 189-pound receiver amassed 1,655 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns in his two seasons at NC State. With a unique skillset that allows him to be moved all around the formation, Concepcion is slated to be a target funnel for the Maroon and White offense.

Sophomore WR Mario Craver comes billed as “the toughest cover that [A&M] had last year,” according to Elko. Averaging 21.6 yards per catch, the rapid Craver brings verticality from the slot that the Aggies may not have had since the days of Christian Kirk. Craver only reeled in 17 catches for Mississippi State last season but will be thrust into a larger role at A&M.

The Aggies are also banking on the internal development of sophomore WR Terry Bussey. The former five-star recruit didn’t arrive in Aggieland with a set position, but found his home in the wide receiver room in 2024. Bussey was best deployed on scripted touches last year — an effective way to hide his raw route running — but picked up steam toward the end of the year, hauling in 11 of his 17 catches over the final four games.

Behind the three most productive receivers, the Maroon and White boast a gaggle of youth and inexperience. Freshman WR Jerome Myles comes with a four-star label but is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in August of 2024.

Redshirt freshman WRs Ashton Bethel-Roman and Izaiah Williams have shown flashes in limited sample sizes yet only have a combined six catches to show for it. Rounding out the room is redshirt sophomore WR Jonah Wilson, who brings some size to the equation but only mustered 11 catches in two years for Houston.

As for tight ends, the only returning contributor is Sweden-born redshirt junior Theo Melin Öhrström. After displaying a rapport with redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed, A&M will be hoping that Öhrström can build on his 10-catch, 184-yard and two-touchdown season.

Elko and Co. reinforced the room with sixth-year senior Nate Boerkircher, an old school, in-line blocking tight end from Nebraska, and senior Amari Niblack, a transfer from Texas. While Niblack looks the part as a 6-foot-4, 245-pound specimen, his barren 2024 stat line for one of the most electric offenses in the country likely allowed Elko to lure him away from the bitter rival.

Idk what happened at Texas, but to move like Amari Niblack does at TE and not get on the field is difficult in the college game. Especially considering how much more you can shelter them as blockers. This is serious speed and fluidity. pic.twitter.com/NE6SdDURSr — Max Toscano (@maxtoscano1) May 5, 2025 From X

Who will line up as the X receiver?

Much like Marge Simpson or your least favorite Beatle, the X receiver is the quietly essential cog that keeps the whole machine running. Heading into the fall, A&M faces a significant challenge: filling the void left on the wide receiver depth chart at that critical role.

The X receiver is often split out in isolation away from the other receivers. Typically a big body, the role must get off of press coverage, win one-on-one matchups with physical corners, run clearout routes to open space for others and play through the echo of the whistle as a blocker.

Since 2024 leading receiver Noah Thomas transferred to Georgia, the Aggies no longer have a prototypical boundary wide receiver with Concepcion, Craver and Bussey all being under six feet tall. A&M thought it found a solution in Micah Hudson, who briefly transferred in from Texas Tech before yo-yoing back to Lubbock this spring.

The door is open for Myles. He checks the boxes at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds with straight-line speed. At Corner Canyon High School, Myles demonstrated the ability to vertically stretch the defense, which, in theory, would allow his smaller teammates to operate in his wake and attack the middle of the field.

Freshman Spotlight: Jerome Myles, WR, TAMU Size/Speed/Explosion

◽️6’3/218

◽️4.48 40

◽️10.36 100m He’s raw, but gives me some old-school Dez Bryant vibes Big ?? will be his recovery from ACL early last szn, but a clean bill of health could solidify him as WR2 for me #Devy #C2C pic.twitter.com/iqm09urAJ1 — Cory P. (@FF_Guitarist) February 12, 2025 From X

It is unfair to pencil Myles in as the X receiver before he’s taken a collegiate snap and while recovering from an injury, but the reality is that A&M needs him to hit the ground running. Without Myles, the A&M offense takes on a weird structure — a smashmouth running game juxtaposed against a swarm of slot receivers running around.

How involved will the tight ends be?

Despite A&M’s relatively unassuming tight end production in 2024, it is impossible to ignore the trust Reed appears to have in the position — highlighted by the first touchdown in his start against Florida, a deep throw to Öhrström.

The more the Aggies deployed Öhrström as a seam stretcher, though, his shortcomings as a traditional tight end came to light. With a high-cut frame and still new to the position, the Swede struggled as a blocker, including an illegal block in the back that nullified a touchdown against the Gators.

For a team expected to lean on a dynamic running game, Boerkircher figures to be a sneaky critical aspect of the offense. The tractor-like game of Boerkircher relies on power to displace players at the point of attack in the run game, earning a 64.4 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

As A&M’s young group of wideouts gets up to speed, 12 personnel — one running back and two tight ends on the field — could be the puzzle pieces that make everything fit. By using two-tight-end sets, the Aggies can compensate for the lack of size in the receiver room by beefing up the line of scrimmage and emphasizing the run game.

Bold Prediction: Concepcion becomes the first Aggie to reach 900 receiving yards since 2017

Concepcion is the quintessential target monster in modern football. With a solid set of hands and the ability to pick up yards after the catch, Concepcion takes advantage of the refreshed offense and becomes a player that the Southeastern Conference circles on the gameplan every week.