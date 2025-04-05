Summer get ahead display 800x200
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu collegestation website 728x90 fs cutting hair
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu collegestation website 728x90 fs cutting hair
Summer get ahead display 800x200
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu collegestation website 728x90 fs cutting hair

Putting the Bulldogs on a leash

No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis earned fifth straight win by sweeping Mississippi State
Justin Chen, Senior Sports Writer
April 5, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Junior Daria Smetannikov flips racket during Texas A&M’s match against Texas at Texas Tennis Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

As the heart of College Station bustled with the traffic of families and friends gathering for Ring Day and concert-goers preparing for Chilifest, No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis was busy hosting No. 73 Mississippi State at the Mitchell Tennis Center. 

Another external factor rolled in early Friday morning in the form of dark clouds and inclement weather, preventing doubles play. Fortunately for the red-hot Aggies, the change in scenery only sped up A&M’s dominant 4-0 sweep over the Bulldogs, as they moved on to their fifth straight win and sixth sweep of conference play.

Despite the gameday change, coach Mark Weaver had the Maroon and White focused and ready.

“Taking care of business was the saying for today, and I thought we did that,” Weaver said. “To be able to finish the team match in roughly an hour and a half is exactly what we wanted. Sunday’s match perhaps will be indoors, but rain or shine, the Aggies will be ready to go.”

On Court 1, No. 2 senior Mary Stoiana set the tone from the get-go, serving up a 6-0, 6-1 win over freshman Carolina Troiano for the match’s first point. The singles sweep moves her to 21 victories on the season as well as her fourth in a row.    

Freshman Lexington Reed followed in the senior’s wake, defeating fellow freshman Emma Cohen on Court 5, earning a point with a 6-0, 6-2 win for her fourth straight win. Just a couple minutes later, A&M secured its third point of the match as junior No. 88 Daria Smetannikov beat sophomore Athina Pitta on Court 4, 6-1, 6-2. With her 26th win, she is tied for the most victories on the team. 

Though the Bulldogs were close to earning their first points from Courts 2 and 3, junior Lizanne Boyer claimed the winning point on Court 6 as she closed out sophomore Ava Rath 6-1, 6-4 for her first win in conference play. 

from X

“Overall, I’m pleased with the group,” Weaver said. “There was a different feel with the early morning, 10 o’clock, match, and starting with singles first changed things up just a bit. Mississippi State played really well on a few positions, but overall, we took care of business.”

Next up, A&M will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Sunday, April 6, for a showdown against the struggling No. 33 Alabama Crimson Tide, which has six in a row.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$2065
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Sports
03 28 2025 batt sized2 6
Bad ol’ Rocky Top
Reed Arena during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Ohio State at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
A&M reportedly hiring Samford’s Bucky McMillan as men’s basketball coach
Sophomore Togan Tokac and junior Giulio Perego talk during Texas A&amp;M’s match against Rice at the NCAA Men’s Tennis Regional at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, May 3, 2024. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)
A&M gets dominated in 6-1 loss in Starkville
Texas A&amp;M forward Solomon Washington (9) shoots a free-throw during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Solomon Washington enters the transfer portal
Rocios sbvs.lmu 6
‘We are all business’
Texas A&amp;M opposite Logan Lednicky (9) reacts after the Aggies drop a point during Texas A&amp;M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
A dress rehearsal
Donate to The Battalion
$2065
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal