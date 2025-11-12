Reforged: How Bateman, Elko’s defense rose from ashes

Coach Mike Elko watches frustratedly from the sideline as his defense chases USC up and down the field in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 27, 2024. After a desperate attempt at a miracle lateral play predictably sputters out, Elko goes through the motions of his post-loss routine — clasp hands with Trojan coach Lincoln Riley in a sweaty embrace, trudge up to the dais, take the slings and arrows from a gaggle of reporters.

The first-year Texas A&M football coach is hardly the first person to reevaluate their decisions after a trip to Sin City. But following the 35-31 loss and a defensive performance that allowed 400 yards to a milquetoast USC outfit, Elko’s reflections cut deeper than just one loss.

“The story of the game is the story of our season,” Elko said after the loss. “We can’t cover the forward pass well enough to be a good football team. That is my fault.”

The late-season collapse and shakiness of a defense that finished 12th in the Southeastern Conference in total yardage allowed led Elko to make a seismic gamble in the offseason: He snatched the playsheet away from defensive coordinator Jay Bateman to take over play-calling duties.

Under Elko’s direct tutelage, the tattered remains of a defense once fraught with coverage breakdowns now flies high under the Aggieland sunset — an ironclad unit leading the country by allowing a 24.1% conversion rate on third down.

“We never make excuses inside the program we are, but you had a group of guys who had never really worked together,” Elko said. “ … We weren’t very familiar with each other, with a hodgepodge group of [defensive backs] that we had just thrown together from the transfer portal, and you had to build it as fast as you could and as quick as you could. … I just think it’s the group being together and more on the same page.”

The unit’s cohesion shows not only on the field, but also in the structure of the coaching staff on game day. The shift in responsibilities brought Bateman down from the press box and onto the sideline, trading a mic for the face-to-face conversation of yesteryear — a necessary adjustment as Elko now juggles the dual demands of coach and play-caller.

“I think the biggest benefit is probably with the linebackers,” Bateman said. “Just to be able to look them in the eye … and then I do feel like the ability to kind of tie it all together. … Mike’s kind of busy though sometimes, so to be able to kind of say, ‘Hey, look, everybody good? We’re going to do this this way.’ … Not that you can’t do it over the headset, but it’s not quite the same.”

Those linebackers have emerged as the chess pieces in the Aggies’ scheme, spearheading the third-down defense, highlighted by junior linebacker Daymion Sanford’s strip sack of Missouri freshman quarterback Matt Zollers. The trio of Sanford, senior LB Scooby Williams and junior LB Taurean York have combined for 103 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.

“I think it’s a privilege to play on third down,” Bateman said. “That’s what we thought. So when you go out there on third down we’re basically telling you we trust you to go. … There’s a privilege in playing that, on that situation with our staff, and then I think they trust each other.”

That trust has been a cornerstone of the linebackers’ play this season, especially with York’s incessant film study allowing him to ostensibly function as an on-field avatar for his coaches, which allows the staff to be creative on a down-to-down basis with that group.

“Having [associate head coach Lyle] Hemphill come in and kind of be the box guy, which has allowed Jay the freedom to come down to the field, and so now the linebackers see him in between every possession,” Elko said. He’s also able to make the adjustments that are necessary across all 11 guys. And you know that that’s been, obviously, something I know he’s been really excited about, because I think that allows us to adjust in game at a much higher level than we were at times last year.”

In-game adjustments and the ability to rally the troops at halftime has become a defining characteristic of the Maroon and White’s best start since 1992. There’s no example more pertinent than the 35 unanswered points scored by A&M in the second half of its win over LSU at Tiger Stadium.

“I think we have done a really, really good job at times this year of responding when things weren’t going our way,” Elko said. “When we needed to step up and elevate our game and make plays, we’ve done that, right?. … I kind of wish at times we would stop putting ourselves into some of those positions. Some of the reasons why we have to respond is because of some of the things that we still do to ourselves.”

The new coaching arrangement was more than two decades in the making after Bateman and Elko first worked together on the staff of the mighty 3-8 Richmond Spiders in 2004. A relentless dedication to defensive detail and a shared intensity forged a bond — one that has imprinted onto their defense, as seen in star redshirt senior defensive end Cashius Howell’s trash talk against LSU.

“I absolutely love it,” Bateman said of Howell. “He wasn’t losing his mind. This is a competitive environment, brother. There’s a certain edge you have to play with, and I think he plays with it. … You’re going to play defensive football in the SEC at a really high level, you got to play with a certain level of attitude and edge. And I think Cash just has that. I love that dude.”

Elko has repeatedly put an emphasis on the term “finish,” something he felt his team lost sight of down the stretch in 2024. While the Aggies have made strides both statistically and in their on-field energy, the second-year headman knows his team still has work to do before the final three regular season games.

“The more that they’ve been able to have success, success breeds confidence, and confidence allows you to play with a little bit more of a swagger,” Elko said. “And I think that still there’s a consistency of all of that that we’re still searching and looking for.”