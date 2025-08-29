Rice with a side of victory

After a short trip on Highway 6, No. 9 Texas A&M volleyball steamrolled Rice 3-0. While this weekend’s commute was a short one for the Aggies, their beatdown of the Owls was even shorter, with sets ending at 25-13, 25-16 and 25-18 securing the victory for the Maroon and White.

Although the margin of victory decreased as the match went on, the hosts never truly threatened to win a set. The Aggies clearly maintained a talent advantage, and the wire-to-wire dominance was impressive.

Not only was this the Fightin’ Farmers’ second of three games in six days, but it was also shortly after a victory on the road versus a top-opponent. It would have been very easy to enter the Tudor Fieldhouse relaxed, but A&M could not have been further from relaxed.

In the first set, the visitors declared their dominance and scored four unanswered. The Owls then gained a foothold, but still found themselves trailing 10-5. Unsurprisingly, senior middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla and senior opposite hitter Logan Lednicky proved too powerful for the hosts. Ultimately, the opposition’s resistance was short-lived as the Aggies claimed Set 1, 25-13.

Shortly after, the teams switched sides, and the battle resumed. For a moment, it seemed that the Owls had adjusted to the intensity of the encounter, fighting to an 8-5 deficit. Yet once again, the Maroon and White asserted its will.

Both outside hitters, senior Emily Hellmuth and sophomore Kyndal Stowers, dealt blows early. Ultimately, Lednicky returned to the score sheet to vanquish the hosts with a vicious kill.

Early on in the third set, this trend of command continued. Capped off with a Cos-Okpalla missile that would make Fidel Castro jealous, the Aggies shot out to a 5-2 lead.

Once again, the Owls battled back. This culminated in coach Jamie Morrison being forced to call a timeout, with his team leading by only five, 16-11.

The pep talk seemed to do its job because the Maroon and White put their foot down, ultimately winning 25-18 in the final set.

At the end of the day’s play, several Aggies will be happy with their performances. The usual suspects of Lednicky and Cos-Okpalla racked up eight and six kills, respectively. However, Kyndal Stowers led the team with 10.

Flying under the radar, senior libero Ava Underwood delivered her typically strong performance with four assists and nine digs. Additionally, the Owls failed to register an ace during the three sets, another testament to Underwood’s defence.

The Maroon and White will need to refocus quickly, as the Aggies take on Central Arkansas in less than twenty-four hours, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30.

Following the conclusion of the Houston trip, the Fightin’ Farmers will travel to Utah to take on the No. 23-ranked Utah Utes and then the Utah State Aggies.

Coach Morrison will be hoping for all of his key players to continue to fire on all cylinders. The Aggies face a formidable Southeastern Conference schedule, but so far this season they appear up to the task.