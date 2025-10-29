Rise and fall of Texas A&M soccer’s 2025 campaign

Texas A&M soccer’s season came to an abrupt end on Sunday, Oct. 26, with a 3-0 loss to Kentucky at Ellis Field. Rubbing salt in the open wound, coach G Guerrieri announced on Tuesday that he would be retiring from the program after 32 years, following a season that will go down statistically as the worst since the team’s founding in 1993.

The Aggies entered the regular-season finale with just two conference wins — in search of a third — while also needing several teams to lose for a chance to sneak into the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Only the top 12 teams in the conference could advance, and A&M sat at No. 13 heading into the matchup. But that postseason hope vanished with the loss, marking the first time in program history that the Aggies haven’t qualified for the SEC Tournament.

Despite the result, the season’s outlook didn’t seem so gloomy at first, as A&M opened the campaign in promising fashion, going undefeated through its first six matches with three wins and three draws.The offense was rolling, outscoring opponents 12-4 and looking like a top-25 team.

But the attack slowed down just as quickly — along with A&M’s season. So how did such a promising start turn into the worst season in program history?

While it’s hard to pinpoint one specific moment, the 2-1 loss against then-No. 4 TCU on Sept. 7 stands out. The game was tied 1-1 with five minutes left before the Horned Frogs scored the eventual game-winner. That heartbreaking goal didn’t just end A&M’s unbeaten streak. In hindsight, it marked the beginning of the end for the Maroon and White’s season.

The Aggies then opened SEC play on a four-game losing streak, defined by A&M’s inability to find the back of the net. Despite the skid, the Fightin’ Farmers remained composed, conceding just one goal to two top-10 opponents — a testament to A&M’s resilience.

The Aggies finally broke through with a win over Texas in the Lone Star Showdown, sparking a flicker of hope.

That victory was followed by two draws, another win and a loss, which was just enough to keep the Aggies’ postseason dreams alive entering the season finale. But all hope faded when Kentucky blanked A&M 3-0 to end its season.

In SEC play, the Aggies were shut out in 7 of their 10 matches. The attack struggled all season, forcing the defense to execute near-flawless soccer for A&M to have any chance — a losing recipe in this sport. A&M ultimately finished SEC play with just four goals and eight total points, via two wins and two draws.

Even in a dim year, there were bright spots for the Aggies. Senior defender Bella Yakel emerged as the team’s cornerstone on the backline, as she logged 1,440 total minutes in her starting role and never left the pitch throughout A&M’s season. Her game-winning penalty against Missouri on Oct. 16 kept A&M’s postseason hopes alive, while her leadership anchored a defense that ranked ninth in the SEC, allowing only 1.18 goals per game.

While the backline held strong, the attack showed flashes of promise as well.

Offensively, junior forward Kaylee Noble, junior midfielder Trinity Buchanan and junior F Leah Diaz carried the load, combining for 12 of the team’s 17 goals while also contributing nine assists. Diaz and Buchanan led the charge up front, recording 37 and 38 shots, respectively, highlighting the duo’s potential for next season.

Perhaps the most encouraging sign looking forward for A&M is the youth of its roster. Of the 27 players, only three are seniors, giving the next coach an experienced group to build around.

With an incoming top-10 recruiting class, there’s reason for optimism in College Station. A solid transfer portal haul will be vital for a bounce-back year, but with A&M’s tradition, facilities and history of success, the program is well-positioned to attract top-tier talent once again.