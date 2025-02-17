Rookie impact: A&M’s Kiel named Week 1 SEC Freshman of the Week

In a hot start to his Aggie career, Texas A&M baseball freshman outfielder Terrence Kiel II made his presence known leading the Aggies with a batting average of .500 en route to a weekend sweep of the Elon Phoenix.

The Atlanta, Georgia product took up a starting role this weekend with the injury to sophomore OF Caden Sorrell, Kiel got on base safely in all three contests. After reaching twice on Friday, Kiel had a stellar contribution of two hits and two RBIs on Saturday, including a double that scored two runners to extend the A&M lead to 7-3 in a rainy outing.

Kiel followed up his Saturday performance by adding two more hits, two more RBIs and a walk to cap the series on Sunday.

A&M has not been short on freshman talent over the past few seasons as junior OF Jace Laviolette, sophomore infielder Gavin Grahovac and Sorrell have all had their fair share of Freshman of the Week honors in their time with the Maroon and White.

The son of former Aggie running back Terrence Kiel Sr, the rookie looks to continue his offensive efficiency and continue making a name for himself in one of the nation’s top programs.