Running back Le’Veon Moss out for ‘significant amount of time’

No. 4 Texas A&M football’s offense suffered a major blow on Saturday night against the Florida Gators. Star senior running back Le’Veon Moss suffered a left ankle injury that will sideline him “for a significant amount of time” according to coach Mike Elko.

The loss is a significant one for the dynamic Aggie ground game — including the trio of redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed, redshirt sophomore RB Rueben Owens II and the aforementioned Moss, whose loss will be felt. He was averaging 5.6 yards per carry and had six touchdowns on the year, putting him at a one-per-game pace.

“It’s an ankle, not a knee, which is a really positive sign,” Elko said in his Monday press conference. “It certainly will not end his season, but it’s going to be a significant amount of time.”

The ground game will not fall by the wayside with this loss, though. The Fightin’ Farmers are deep at running back, with Owens and freshman RB Jamarion Morrow both getting into the end zone against the Gators..

“I think it’s just a credit to those kids that they just work, and they’re ready to go when their numbers are called,” Elko said.