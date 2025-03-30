Tamu ad 800x200 2025
Scorching hot: A&M men’s tennis wins eight of last nine

Aggies bounce back from loss with decisive 4-1 win over No. 35 Kentucky
Diego Saenz, Sports Writer
March 30, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Freshman Theo Papamalamis prepares to strike the ball during Texas A&M’s tennis match against South Carolina at Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, March 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

No. 12 Texas A&M men’s tennis bounced back from an uncharacteristic performance against No. 26 South Carolina with a decisive 4-1 victory over No. 35 Kentucky on Sunday, March 30. The Aggies, who previously defeated the Wildcats 4-2 at the ITA National Indoor Championships on Feb. 16, improved to 15-6 overall and 8-2 in Southeastern Conference play with the win.

Doubles domination

The Maroon and White wasted no time setting the tone in doubles play, securing the point with back-to-back victories. The duo of sophomore Tiago Pires and senior UTSA transfer Alan Magadan took care of business against Kentucky’s French junior duo of Martin Breysach and Charlelie Cosnet, winning 6-2. The A&M pair, who have been teamed up since March 23, now hold a 2-1 record together, with Magadan improving to 3-4 in doubles this season while Pires advances to 11-10.

On Court 2, the dynamic No. 30 pairing of junior Togan Tokac and freshman sensation Theo Papamalamis clinched the doubles point with a 6-3 victory over No. 21 sophomores Eli Stephenson and Jack Loutit. The Turkish-French duo improved to 6-3 on the year in doubles play, marking their 13th match together. Notably, they also claimed a dominant 6-1 win over Kentucky in their previous meeting this season.

Singles performance seals the deal

With momentum in their favor, the Aggies took control early in singles, winning four of the first six opening sets.

Senior Luke Casper delivered the first singles point for A&M on Court 4, defeating No. 121 Cosnet 6-3, 6-1 to push the lead to 2-0. Casper, who now holds a 5-4 record in SEC play, has won six of his last eight matches. Cosnet, Kentucky’s team captain, fell to 10-14 on the year and 3-6 in conference play.

Tokac extended A&M’s lead to 3-0 with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 74 junior Jaden Weekes on Court 3. The junior from Turkey remains undefeated in SEC play at 7-0, stretching his overall record to 11-3. Since suffering his last loss on Feb. 7 against Ohio State, Tokac has gone unbeaten in 14 matches, winning nine straight with five unfinished contests.

Kentucky got on the board thanks to Loutit, who defeated Magadan 6-4, 6-2 to cut the Aggies’ lead to 3-1. Loutit, the New Zealand native, improved to 7-3 in conference play. For Magadan, the loss marked his second-straight defeat after an eight-match winning streak since being called up to the singles lineup on Feb. 28.

With the match on the line, all eyes turned to the battle between freshman French compatriots, No. 32 Papamalamis and Antoine Ghibaudo. Momentum had begun shifting in Kentucky’s favor, and Ghibaudo, the ITA’s No. 1-ranked newcomer, pushed Papamalamis to the limit in a tightly-contested first set.

Papamalamis managed to edge out a 7-5 victory, setting the stage for a decisive second set. Riding the confidence of a six-match conference winning streak, Papamalamis overwhelmed Ghibaudo and cruised to a 6-2 win. With the victory, Papamalamis remains undefeated in SEC play at 7-0, further cementing his dominance in his debut season.

With the win, the Aggies have now won eight of their last nine games, riding momentum into the final four games of conference play before the 2025 SEC Men’s Tennis Championships. Next up, A&M travels to Starkville to take on No. 17 Mississippi State on Thursday, April 3, in a battle of SEC heavyweights.

