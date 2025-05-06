Senior breaks school record pole vault at Alumni Muster

The Aggies have returned home to E.B. Cushing Stadium for their fifth annual Alumni Muster on May 3, which signifies the celebration of seniors on the women’s and men’s track and field teams.

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association Poll keep the Aggies in their No. 2 and No. 3 ranking spots for the men and women, respectively. The list of 22 seniors honored at the meet include Heather Abadie, Bria Bullard, Cooper Cawthra, Nicole Chastain, Jordan Chopane, Kimar Farquharson, Riley Floerke, Brooke Forbes, Victoria Kadiri, Mason Mangum, Bryce McCray, Madison Murray, Antonie Nortje, Auhmad Robinson, Ja’Qualon Scott, Latasha Smith, Elise Smoot, Isaiah Teer, Kennedy Wade, Sam Whitmarsh, Jaydan Wood and Cutler Zamzow.

Abadie shined in the final regular season meet of her career, clearing a lifetime-best 4.41 meters in the women’s pole vault for a second place finish, breaking her own school record. The senior now sits alone atop the A&M all-time performers list, while ranking No. 14 in the NCAA for this season.

“I knew I could do it, but I’ve never been that close,” Abadie said. “It really brought my confidence back out. With everything we’ve been working on in practice it hasn’t really come out until just now, so finally the hard work paid off.”

Distance events started early on Saturday with wins in the women’s and men’s 5000m. Freshman Shewaye Johnson ran a 16:33.53 seconds for first place and a meet record, with teammates junior Maddie Livingston and freshman Penelope Gracey coming in second and third with times of 16:57.43 and 17:15.41, respectively. Sophomore Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles took the win in the men’s, marking a new meet record as well in 14:32.31. Sophomore Noah Willows crossed third in 14:41.82.

Field events took center stage during the track break, starting with women’s long jump. Freshman Sofia Yakushina, the resident NCAA Freshman all-time record holder in the women’s heptathlon, claimed third in the long jump with a season-best 6.41 meters. Mangum took the first field win in the men’s long jump, clearing a meet record 7.70 meters.

Wins continued in the women’s discus, as sophomore Abigail Martin claimed her second event title in a row with a meet record and season-best throw of 58.00 meters. Sophomore Carlie Weiser took third in the event, launching her discus to 50.72 meters. Junior Ethan Sanders threw a second place mark on the men’s side, landing at 55.35 meters.

Sophomore McKenzie Farichild secured second place in the women’s javelin with a season-best 52.47 meter throw. Junior Ana De La Garza followed in fifth place with a 45.34 meter throw, another season-best.

Track events resumed later in the day with six event wins.

Junior Camryn Dickson ran the first track win of the afternoon in the women’s 100m dash, storming across the finish line in a season-best and wind-aided 11.04 and NCAA No. 5 time. Junior Jasmine Montgomery ran a season-best 11.13 for second place. Freshman Ernest Campbell ran to an overall second place and top-placing collegiate finish on the men’s side of the event in a season-best and wind-aided 10.23.

Scott found the next win in the men’s 400m hurdles, running a 50.04.

Out of the five starters in the women’s 200m, four took spots in the top-six overall placings. Running in heat eight, junior Jasmine Montgomery took the win with an all-conditions 22.17 mark, a new NCAA No. 1. Her teammates Dickson and Wade ran in the same heat, finishing in third and fifth with times of 22.39 and 23.50, respectively. Yakushina returned for her third event of the day to win the seventh heat of the 200m, finishing sixth overall with a 23.55 mark.

Freshman Staucie Lees took the win in the women’s 3000m steeplechase with a 10:40.93. The mark is a personal best, meet record, and No. 10 on the A&M all-time list. Sophomore Austin Owens crossed in second with an 11:06.03. On the men’s side sophomore Hunter Jackson ran a personal-best 9:04.97 for third.

Farquharson ran to second place in the men’s 400m with a 45.91, while junior Eric Hemphill III followed in third, completing the sprint in 46.25.

Field events continued with sophomore Carlie Weiser placing second in the women’s shot put, landing her farthest attempt at 15.60 meters. In the women’s triple jump junior Winny Bii leapt an all-conditions 13.20 meters for second place and senior Victoria Kadiri jumped a wind-aided 12.75 meters for fourth.

Relays pumped up the Aggie hometown crowd for the last time that day, with five seniors running.

Freshman Tyler Lowe, Smith, Wood and Wade took the win in the women’s 4x400m by 7.12, clocking in at 3:32.42.

The men’s 4x400m ran the final event of the day, with Hemphill, Robinson, Nortje and junior Hossam Eddine Hatib taking the win in 3:05.02.

The Aggies have now completed the regular outdoor season and head on to post-season championships. First on the list is the Outdoor Southeastern Conference Championships at Shively Track & Field Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky, which will be hosted by the University of Kentucky on May 15-17.