Shortstop Koko Wooley becomes first Aggie in Texas A&M softball history to earn Gold Glove Award

Senior shortstop Koko Wooley made history today as she became the first Aggie in Texas A&M softball history to earn the prestigious Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

After a historic season with the Aggies, Wooley was among nine others who won the award.

Wooley isn’t new to accolades as she was named to the 2025 USA Softball Top 53 Player of the Year Watchlist earlier this year and was a part of the 2024 SEC All-Tournament team.

The star fielder had a whopping .968 fielding percentage, 66 putouts, 84 assists and only five errors on the season.

Wooley cemented herself as a star in Aggieland with 212 career starts and improved her fielding percentage every season. The Gold Glove winner is an electric playmaker in more ways than one, whether it be turning in double plays to bail the Aggies out of an inning or slinging it across the diamond for a quick out — Wooley proved to be a force to be reckoned with.

Wooley ended her time as an Aggie on a high note, finishing with a career-high batting average while remaining a key part to the Aggies first No. 1 overall seed placement in program history, as well as being named to Southeastern Conference All-Tournament team.

Wooley will be missed by everyone but her legacy will be cemented in Aggie softball history forever.