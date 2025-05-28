General hiring banner fall 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Summer get ahead display 728x90
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Summer get ahead display 728x90
General hiring banner fall 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Summer get ahead display 728x90

Shortstop Koko Wooley becomes first Aggie in Texas A&M softball history to earn Gold Glove Award

Callaghan Mitchell, Sports Writer
May 28, 2025
Photo by Steve Carrasco IV
Texas A&M Infielder Koko Wooley (3) runs towards home plate during the Texas A&M vs Saint Francis game at the NCAA Regional Bryan-College Station Softball Regional at Davis Diamond on May 16, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

Senior shortstop Koko Wooley made history today as she became the first Aggie in Texas A&M softball history to earn the prestigious Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

After a historic season with the Aggies, Wooley was among nine others who won the award.

Wooley isn’t new to accolades as she was named to the 2025 USA Softball Top 53 Player of the Year Watchlist earlier this year and was a part of the 2024 SEC All-Tournament team. 

The star fielder had a whopping .968 fielding percentage, 66 putouts, 84 assists and only five errors on the season. 

Wooley cemented herself as a star in Aggieland with 212 career starts and improved her fielding percentage every season. The Gold Glove winner is an electric playmaker in more ways than one, whether it be turning in double plays to bail the Aggies out of an inning or slinging it across the diamond for a quick out — Wooley proved to be a force to be reckoned with. 

from X

Wooley ended her time as an Aggie on a high note, finishing with a career-high batting average while remaining a key part to the Aggies first No. 1 overall seed placement in program history, as well as being named to Southeastern Conference All-Tournament team. 

Wooley will be missed by everyone but her legacy will be cemented in Aggie softball history forever.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$3188
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Sports
Baseballtexascrop (4 of 46)
A&M’s season ends in a 4-3 loss to LSU
Rocios bbvs.lamar 19
A&M perseveres in the SEC Tournament with a 3-2 win over Auburn
Imgl9332 enhanced nr
Not over yet: A&M extends its stay in Hoover with a 9-0 bashing of Mississippi State
Cwis1812 Enhanced Nr
Texas A&M track and field bags 15 medals at SEC Outdoor Championships
Ncaa
'We also earned this loss': David defeats Goliath
Wten uga crop (1 of 3)
Woe in Waco: No. 2 Aggies fall short against No. 1 Bulldogs in national championship match
Donate to The Battalion
$3188
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal