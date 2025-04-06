Spring into Aggie volleyball

The Jamie Morrison era of Texas A&M volleyball has been underway in Aggieland since December of 2022, and he has led the program to a 21-8 record in 2024 and back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies were phenomenal in the NCAA Tournament last season, defeating Colorado State and Arizona State before falling to Wisconsin in a five-match thriller.

A&M began spring ball with matches against TCU and SMU on Saturday, April 5. Looking to build off the success of 2024, the Aggies beat TCU 2-1 before falling to SMU 3-1.

Stayin’ put

The Aggies return many key players, like senior opposite hitter Logan Lednicky and senior middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla, who were both named to the 2024 All-SEC team. The lefty Lednicky led the team in kills last season with 492, as well as surpassed double-digit kills in 28 of 29 matches.

Cos-Okpalla is another key piece to the A&M team staying put for her final year in Aggieland. The MB works the net like no other, totaling 137 blocks last season, which marked the second-largest single-season total in A&M history.

On the back row, senior libero Ava Underwood enters her senior season in the libero jersey after leading the team with a single-season high of 356 digs. Underwood has been a leader in her time here in Aggieland, always vocal on the court, taking control of the back row and the A&M defense.

New Faces

After their deep run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the Aggies will try to continue to improve the program and their poise. Morrison added some key players to his team after losing seniors defensive specialist Ellie Stinson and MB Molly Brown.

A&M added five new players to its roster to deepen the bench for the 2025 season. A huge pick up for the Aggies is sophomore outside hitter Kyndal Stowers, the transfer from Baylor. As a freshman, Stowers accumulated 211 kills, 122 digs, 21 blocks and 14 aces before the second half of her season was cut short due to an injury.

Stowers is looking to be a key player on this A&M team, playing six rotations and offering the Aggies both front and back-row dominance.

With Stinson graduated, the Aggies recruited freshman DS/L Addi Applegate out of Yorktown, Indiana, coincidently the same hometown of Stinson. Applegate led her high school team to runner-up finish at the Indiana High School State Championship, as well as recording 2,015 career digs.

Morrison’s staff also added freshman OH Megan Fitch to the roster, giving the Aggies another offensive weapon on the left pin. Fitch tallied over 1,000 kills in her high school career, as well as being named to the High School Volleyball Player of the Year Watchlist.

A&M also adds freshman OH/RS Taryn Morris, who played on both pins in high school, giving the Aggies tons of offensive opportunities on the net. Freshman setter Kirra Musgrove also joins the Aggies after recording 2,030 assists, 1,854 kills and 1,271 digs throughout her high school career.

The Aggies have more spring volleyball ahead, heading to Waco to play Baylor and Rice, Saturday, April 12, then a trip to Dallas to take on LSU and SMU on Saturday, April 26. The schedule for the regular season has not been finalized yet.