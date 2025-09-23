Strong showing from A&M’s newcomers at Rice Invitational

Following an extraordinary season that saw it finish as the runner up in the NCAA Tournament Championship, Texas A&M women’s tennis returned to the court at the George R. Brown Tennis Center in Houston to compete at the Rice Invitational. The draw included players from UTSA, North Texas, SMU, Sam Houston, Rice, UTRGV and Houston with play lasting from Sept 19-21.

Day 1

Beginning with doubles, A&M senior Violeta Martinez and freshman Anna Perelman teamed up to take on UTSA sophomore Valerie Sanchez and freshman Celine Absawi. Despite it being Perelman’s debut, she and Martinez demonstrated early chemistry from the baseline, which allowed an early break for the Maroon and White that quickly set a pace that the Roadrunners were unable to match. Holding serve was a breeze as they prevailed against the UTSA duo, 6-2.

Moving onto singles, Martinez continued her dominant play against SMU freshman Allie Bittner. The Illinois transfer put on a dominant performance in the first set, breaking twice while holding serve to take control of the match. The second set proved to be much closer as both players refused to break which led to a tiebreak. A powerful forehand swing favored Martinez as she became more consistent with her placement. A double-mini break sealed the match as Martinez came out on top, 6-2, 7-6.

The Aggies’ freshman Tilde Stromquist wasted no time in her debut going to work in her match against Sam Houston senior Christine Jevicky. The transfer from Sweden handed out a bagel in the first set before comfortably cruising to a straight-sets win, 6-0, 6-3.

Parelman fought hard in her singles debut against SMU freshman Ellie Mireles, but was ultimately taken down in a fierce three-set battle. While both players split the first two sets, failing to hold serve late in the set cost Parelman the match, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

Senior Avery Esquivel also gave a great effort against SMU junior Caroline McGinley, but errors and holding serve proved to be a dire issue. A less than ideal serving game, errors from the baseline and constant power from McGinley led to a crushing defeat, 6-3, 6-1.

Day 2

Doubles saw Martinez and Perelman face off against Houston seniors Chems Doha Zeghlouli and Sophie Schouten in a tough battle. An early break for the Cougars forced the Aggies to play catch up until some massive returns and great net play allowed them to break back, forcing a tiebreak. However, simply great play from Houston took down the Maroon and White duo, 7-6.

On the second day of singles Martinez matched up against Houston junior Elizaveta Morozova for a spot in the final. The first set was all Maroon and White as Martinez played a clean game. Defense on the return and consistent service allowed her to take Morozova’s serve before breaking again in the second set to claim the win, 6-3, 6-4.

After a strong singles performance the day before, Stromquist found herself a new challenge against Doha Zeghlouli. The first set was a nail-biter as an even scoreboard lead to a tiebreak where Doha Zeghlouli would dominate. Long and gruelling rallies took place in the second set as Stromquist was able to keep up. Unforced errors led to a comfortable win for Doha Zeghlouli, 7-6, 6-2.

Similar to her Day 1 match, Esquivel fell to UTSA sophomore Natalia Castaneda in straight-sets. Double faults on her serve and unforced errors forced her to give up serve multiple times as she was handed a second set bagel, 6-4, 6-0.

Day 3

Esquivel would start Day 3 matched up against Houston’s junior Petja Drame, whose game was filled with power and consistency. Although Esquivel demonstrated decent ball-striking ability, the fire power of Drame was too difficult to overcome as Drame would cruise by, 6-1, 6-2.

Stromquist showed signs of promise against Houston’s junior Iva Sepa as the newcomer fired past Sepa on the serve and the return to earn herself a close straight-sets victory, 6-4, 7-5.

The Aggies will be back in action as they travel to Cary Tennis Park in Cary, North Carolina, to compete at the ITA All-American Championship from Sept. 20 – Sept. 28.