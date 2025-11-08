Texas A&M equestrian’s rally cut short, lose to Georgia

No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian dropped a game at home to No. 1 Georgia with a score of 10-9. The Aggies found themselves down by five points before igniting a spark that brought them within one. They ultimately fell short on the second to final point as the Bulldogs scored their 10th point, sealing their win.

Falling off in Horsemanship

The Aggies started off Horsemanship on the opposite hoof of their previous match against Fresno State. A&M’s singular point came via freshman Adasyn Kallay, who beat out senior Alyvia Dixon 70.75-69.5 riding Fiona.

Senior Kendall McClintock put the first points on the board for Georgia, outscoring senior Kaitlyn Bloom 74-73.75 on Roscoe. The Bulldogs rode this momentum as freshman Ava Kay Hathaway and junior Abbey Zawisza won their matchups against junior Kendall Dirksen and senior Meagan Braun, with scores of 76.5-76 and 76.5-74.75, respectively. The Aggies found themselves down early, 4-1.

Plateauing in Flat

Georgia kicked things off with senior Ella Duffy edging out sophomore Grace Shipman 74.5-74 atop Converse. Freshman Kingsley Dey kept the pressure up with a 70.5-68.5 win over senior Devan Thomas. Senior Maggie Bresch extended the Bulldogs lead with a score of 65-64.5 against freshman Logan Thomas.

The Aggies got their only win in Flat from junior Kate Egan, as she took on senior Tessa Brown and won 74.5-73 on Celsius. Sophomore Londyn Samlaska also broke even with junior Parker Cliff as they both scored 71.5. A&M rounded out Flat down 7-2 to the Bulldogs as they headed to Reigning needing a miraculous comeback.

Reigning in Reigning

A&M started off with fifth-year Maddie Gustin matching up with freshman Avery Taylor. With a score of 75.5-70.75, she put a point on the board for A&M. Juniors Anna Harris and Kennedy Buchanan battled on Shorty as Harris struck gold again. Junior Moriah McQueen won A&M’s third point of Reigning against senior Shelby Lynch with a score of 70.5-70.

The Bulldogs scored the remaining two points. Juniors Cadence Eger and Isabelle Gonzalez faced off before Eger went up 71.75-70.5. The match between seniors Raegan Shepherd and Gracie Casebolt also went in favor of the Bulldogs, marking the final score of Reigning as 3-2, Aggies. They were still down 5-9 to the Bulldogs, and needed a perfect round of Fences to stage a comeback.

Swinging for the Fences

With their backs against the walls, the Aggies staged a near perfect showcase of Fences. Shipman rode atop Misty and gave A&M the first point against junior Liza Cram with a score of 79.5-75. Desperate to keep the game alive, senior Alexa Leong put up a flamethrower’s worth of fire with a score of 84.5, beating out junior Tessa Downey’s 79. Egan faced Brown again, and with a score of 79-69.5, the result was the same as last time.

With the total sitting at 8-9 in favor of the Bulldogs, it was looking like anything could happen. The Aggies were down 7-2 and yet gained enough momentum to make this a one score game.

The Maroon and White’s winning streak in Fences finally came to a halt as Logan Thomas fell prey to junior Madi Nadolenco atop Cheeta, 75-73. The Aggies wrapped up the final point of the match with sophomore Grace DeFoe putting on a clinic against sophomore Ella Witt with a score of 82.5-50.

This left the Aggies with a loss and the final score of 10-9, Bulldogs. A&M is now 3-2 on the season and will look to chalk up one in the win column as they take on No. 6 SMU on the road at the Dallas Equestrian Center on Thursday, Nov. 13.