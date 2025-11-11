The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

Texas A&M men’s and women’s tennis caps fall season with four NCAA Championship bids at ITA Central Sectional Championships

Texas A&M’s earned four NCAA Championship bids as Kupres, Smetannikov, Martinez and Frusina led the charge
Kohen Hinojosa, Sports Writer
November 11, 2025
Photo by Ashely Bautista
Texas A&M sophomore Alex Frusina prepares to swing during ITA Texas Regionals tournamnet at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

Texas A&M women’s and men’s tennis capped off its fall campaign in dominant fashion at Mitchell Tennis Center and Varsity Tennis Center, respectively, as programs secured NCAA Championship bids following standout performances at the ITA Central Sectional Championships in College Station and Ann Arbor, Michigan, from Nov. 6 to 9. The Aggies combined for four national bids across singles and doubles play as multiple players advanced to Orlando, Florida, and made strong season-ending statements.

Day 1 was an undefeated outing for women’s tennis at home. Seniors Mia Kupres and Daria Smetannikov, ranked No. 38 nationally, opened their doubles run with a convincing 6-1, 7-5 win over Notre Dame  No. 57 senior duo of Akari Matsuno and Rylie Hanford. Senior Violeta Martinez followed with a 6-4, 6-1 singles victory against Illinois senior McKenna Schaefbauer, while the No. 64 individually-ranked Smetannikov tallied another win in singles against Michigan junior Reese Miller, 6-4, 7-5.

On Day 2, Kupres and Smetannikov advanced to the semifinals after a tight 6-4, 6-7, 10-7 victory over Nebraska pair junior Emma Rizzetto and sophomore Conley Raidt. Martinez kept the momentum rolling with another win, defeating Oklahoma senior Oyinlomo Quadre, 6-2, 6-4, to reach the quarterfinals. However, Smetannikov fell in the Round of 16 to Texas Tech senior Hailey Murphy, 6-2, 7-5.

On Day 3, Kupres and Smetannikov extended their run to 3-0 with a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win over Iowa State duo of sophomore Mari Paz Alberto Vilar and junior Stanislava Shulzhenko. Martinez’s impressive tournament run came to an end after a hard-fought 2-6, 7-5, 7-5 loss to Michigan No. 23 senior Lily Jones in the singles quarterfinals.

On the final day of competition, the team earned its third spot in the NCAA Women’s Singles and Doubles Tennis Championships as Martinez battled Iowa No. 71 senior Daianne Hayashida, defeating her in a 6-4, 6-2 in the consolation quarterfinals to secure her singles bid. No. 22 individually-ranked Kupres, earned a singles berth, while the duo of Kupres and Smetannikov clinched a doubles bid after their semifinal victory on Saturday.

The men’s squad also made its mark at the ITA Central Sectional Championships in Ann Arbor, with four Aggies competing for spots at the NCAA Men’s Singles and Doubles Tennis Championships. Senior Togan Tokac, juniors Kholo Montsi,Tiago Pires and sophomore Alex Frusina represented the Maroon and White at Michigan’s Varsity Tennis Center.

Frusina cruised through the opening round, dropping just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 win over Tulsa junior Nikita Volonski to advance to the Round of 16. Tokac followed with a hard-fought 7-5, 6-1 victory over Ohio State senior Alexander Bernard, while Pires earned a three-set win against Ohio State junior Bryce Nakashima, 6-4, 6-7, 6-2.

Both Frusina and Pires advanced to the quarterfinals behind strong performances. Pires mounted a comeback after trailing 5-3 in the first set against TCU sophomore Albert Pedrico, taking four straight games to win 7-5, before clinching the second set in a tiebreaker, 7-6. Frusina outlasted Michigan senior Bjorn Swenson in a grueling 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 match to secure his own quarterfinal berth.

In doubles play, Montsi and Frusina took down the Tulsa duo of redshirt sophomore Calum Jestin and sophomore Connor Doig, 6-3, 6-3, to advance to the quarterfinals against Michigan redshirt freshman Max Dahlin and Swenson.

After both Frusina and Pires fell in their singles quarterfinal matches, the two faced off in a showdown playoff match for an NCAA bid. Pires took the opening set 6-1, but Frusina rallied with a dominant comeback, winning the next two sets 6-3, 6-1, to clinch his spot in Orlando.

From November 18 to 23, Frusina, as well as Martinez, Kupres and Smetannikov will compete in both the singles and doubles draws for the Aggies at the NCAA Singles and Doubles Tennis Championship at USTA National Campus.

