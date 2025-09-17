Texas A&M men’s and women’s tennis travel to ITA All-American Championship

Texas A&M men’s and women’s tennis will be taking its talents to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to compete at the ITA All-American Championship from Sept. 20 to 28. This tournament is composed of the best singles players and doubles teams from across the country. Both fall seasons are young, and the Aggies will aim to put on a stellar performance.

The men began their campaign at the Waco Fall Kickoff Classic, where four Aggies put on exceptional performances as all players reached their singles bracket final, highlighted by Silva’s bracket crown.

Sophomore Theo Papamalamis

A silky smooth player from France, Papamalamis has demonstrated that he can be a key contributor in both singles and doubles, earning a collegiate career-best No. 14 ranking in singles and reaching No. 6 in doubles this season. With his confident game from the baseline and net, Papamalamis was able to capture five ranked singles wins and seven ranked doubles wins. As a player with a huge love for the game, he will be one of the key factors for the Maroon and White for this tournament and throughout the season.

Sophomore Alexander Frusina

An Auburn transfer who was named All-SEC Second Team and All-SEC Freshman Team, Frusina will be a great addition to the Fightin’ Farmers. Now No. 34 in singles and No. 10 in doubles, Frusina is a player with a lot of power and is not afraid to go for big-time winners. He will be sure to bully whoever he is matched up with, utilizing his rocket of a forehand and smooth movement.

Junior Kholo Montsi

A late addition to the A&M team, Montsi will be sure to provide some spark for the Maroon and White. The former Oklahoma Sooner is a quick player who’s consistent from beyond the baseline and will be sure to utilize his speed for his incredible defense. This is the key for Montsi: Though undersized, defense could force opponents into errors he could take advantage of. Be sure to watch out as he takes the court for the Maroon and White.

The women’s team will begin its fall campaign at the Rice Invitational in Houston before heading toward Cary, North Carolina, to compete at the ITA All-American Championship. Coming off of a season where they were ranked in the top 5 for the entire year before finishing as NCAA runners-up, the Aggies are poised to dominate in both singles and doubles.

Senior Nicole Khirin

Following the graduation of former ITA National Player of the Year, Mary Stoiana, Khirin has taken the role as leader for A&M. Currently ranked No. 7, Khirin has proven time and time again that she can perform on the big stage, as she was named to the NCAA Tournament All-Singles Team and All-Doubles Team in 2024, along with All-American honors in 2025. Having one of the strongest forehands and backhands in the game, Khirin gives her opponents nightmares on the court from the baseline and is definitely not afraid to charge the net for easy volleys. Watch for her to take the draw by storm at the ITA All-American Championship.

Senior Mia Kupres

The senior from Canada ranks a career-high No. 22 in singles and No. 38 in doubles and will look to make huge contributions throughout this tournament and season. A proven leader for this Aggie squad, Kupres has spent her entire collegiate career in maroon. With tremendous performances from last year, Kupres earned All-SEC Second Team recognition and was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team. Her expertise at the net resembles a brick wall and will be sure to frustrate opponents as she secures easy points.

Junior Lucciana Perez

The star from Peru has given A&M energy and heart over the last two years. Perez has reached her career-high ranking in doubles at No. 11, while proving she can be dangerous in singles as well, currently ranked No. 32. A defensive-minded player, Perez excels in tiring out her opponent while waiting to attack. After multiple defensive stops, Perez attacks with powerful backhands to force her opponents into errors and is sure to be a contributing factor at this tournament.