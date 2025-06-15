Texas A&M men’s track and field crowned NCAA Outdoor National Champions

Texas A&M returned for the 17th time to the iconic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, for the annual NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships from June 11-14.

Heading into the final competition of the season, both the men’s and women’s teams were ranked No. 2 by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association Poll. Combined, the teams competed with 22 athletes across 24 events at the championships and walked away with three gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

In a thrilling final men’s 4x400m relay to close out the men’s side of the competition, senior Hossam Hatib, senior Cutler Zamzow, senior Kimar Farquharson and anchor runner redshirt senior Auhmad Robinson sealed the deal for the Aggies with a season-best 3:00.73 mark for the silver medal. The men tallied up 41 points to tie for the NCAA Outdoor Championship with University of Southern California, the win they’ve been searching for since tying for the championship with the University of Florida twelve years ago.

The women’s final rankings also came down to the women’s 4x400m relay, behind seniors Kennedy Wade, Camryn Dickson, Jasmine Montgomery and Jaydan Wood who snatched the final five points for A&M with a season-best 3:27.11 time and a fourth place finish. The team earned first team All-America honors, and helped the entire women’s team to a 43-point total and a third overall final rank in the national championship.

The first Aggie to earn points for the men was junior Alexsandr Solovev, the nation’s top collegiate pole vaulter. Solovev struck gold in the men’s pole vault final, clearing a school record and personal-best 5.78 meters on his third and final attempt at the staggering height. With a new collegiate-leading mark, Solovev added 10 points to the team tally and a first team All-America honor to his resume.

Senior Sam Whitmarsh completed his collegiate career on a high, earning the second gold for the Aggies in the men’s 800m final. Whitmarsh finished in 1:45.86 seconds, earning his second first team All-America honor of his career.

Junior Winny Bii was crowned with her gold medal in the women’s triple jump, leaping 13.96 meters to earn first team All-America honors. Bii had a very consistent season, earning silver at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships, fourth at NCAA Indoor Championships, and gold at the SEC Indoor Championships to cap her junior season.

The 400m hurdle duo of seniors Ja’Qualon Scott and Bryce McCray earned 11 valuable points in their event final. Scott crossed the finish line in a personal-best 48.29 seconds, earning a silver medal and a first team All-America honors. McCray finished sixth overall with a personal-best 49.52 mark, earning three points for the team and first team All-America honors.

Junior Jaiya Covington finished in the national runner-up spot in the women’s 100m hurdles, grabbing a silver medal with a 12.93 mark and a first team All-America honor.

The bronze medal count was added to by the women’s 4x100m relay team consisting of sophomore Jasmine Harmon, Dickson, senior Bria Bullard and Montgomery. The team ended their season on a high with a season-best 42.89 mark and first team All-America honors.

Freshman Sofia Yakushina — the current NCAA No. 1 in women’s heptathlon — landed on the national podium with a bronze medal to complete her freshman season. Yakushina started strong in the 100m hurdles, placing fourth overall in 13.53 seconds. She finished eighth overall with a 1.69-meter jump in high jump, 19th overall with an 11.46-meter throw in shot put and fourth overall with a 24.02 mark in the 200m to finish the first day of competition ranked eighth overall with 3,492 points.

Yakushina fought back on the final day winning her first event, leaping a personal-best 6.47 meters for 997 points in the long jump. She finished ninth overall in both the javelin throw and 800m with a throw of 40.38 meters and a time of 2:14.93 seconds to secure her podium finish. The freshman walked away from her first NCAA Outdoor National Championship with some new hardware, a first team All-America honor and a 6,058 point performance.

The final first team All-America honor for the men’s team was awarded to Robinson, who finished seventh overall in the men’s 400m final in 46.07 seconds.

A school record was broken again over the week by freshman Debora Cherono in the women’s 3000m steeplechase. The newly minted first team All-American ended her first collegiate season with a personal-best 9:32.10 in the final, taking down her previous school record from the semifinals a mere two days before.

The last women’s first team All-America honor was awarded to Montgomery in the 200m final, finishing in fifth overall in 22.61 seconds..

As the sun set on Hayward Field, it marked the end of the 2024-25 NCAA D1 Track and Field season, and a remarkable result for Texas A&M. Cross country will hit the ground running in the fall and track and field will return in January 2026.