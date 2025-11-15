The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

Texas A&M, Mike Elko agree to six-year contact extension

Restructured contract to feature average base salary of $11.5 million, plus incentives
Mathias Cubillan, Associate Sports Editor
November 15, 2025
Photo by Jackson Stanley
Head Coach Mike Elko conducts a post game interview after Texas A&M’s game against Utah State at Kyle Field on Saturday Sep. 6, 2025

No. 3 Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko is here to stay in Aggieland after signing a revised six-year deal through the 2031 season, according to a statement on 12thman.com.

The restructured contract increases both his base salary and incentives for College Football Playoff appearances and features an escalating model for the salaries of the program’s support staff and assistant coaches.

According to TexAgs’ Billy Liucci, Elko’s average salary will be $11.5 million over the course of the six years. The salary puts him in the top five highest-paid college coaches, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The news was first reported by Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to interim President Tommy Williams, Chancellor Glenn Hegar, the Texas A&M Board of Regents, and Director of Athletics Trev Alberts for their confidence in me and our staff for the direction we’re taking this program,” Elko said in a statement. “Texas A&M has the potential to be one of the nation’s premier football brands and a consistent contender for championships. This commitment of resources allows us to continue elevating our program toward that goal. From day one, our mission has been to establish a standard of excellence that reflects the passion and pride of the 12th Man, and this support moves us even further along that path.”

Elko has an 18-5 record and a 11-2 record at Kyle Field since returning to Aggieland after his stint as defensive coordinator in 2018-2021. Under his reign, A&M has a 5-2 record against ranked opponents and has reached a 10-0 mark for the first time since 1992.

“I have deep respect for Coach Elko, and from the moment I first met him, it was clear he is the right leader for our football program,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said. “He has not only elevated our on-field performance over the last two seasons, but he has also begun building this program for a strong and sustainable future in the modern world of college athletics. We’ve made a programmatic decision to enhance our program in every way possible, and Coach Elko continues to embody discipline and values at the highest standard. His vision aligns perfectly with what we believe Texas A&M should represent, and I’m thrilled to continue this journey with him as he leads Aggie Football into an incredibly bright future.”

With his new deal in place, Elko will attempt to steer A&M toward an undefeated record in the regular season with games against Samford and Texas taking place on Saturday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 28.

