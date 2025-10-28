The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Texas A&M soccer coach G Guerrieri announces retirement

Braxton Dore’, Sports Editor
October 28, 2025
Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Texas A&M Head Coach G Guerrieri walks off Ellis Field for the night during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Ellis Field on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

After being at the forefront of Texas A&M soccer for 33 years and serving as the program’s only coach, G Guerrieri has announced his retirement. 

“First I want to thank all of our players – from the current team and the prior 32 teams – for their commitment, dedication and amazing contributions on and off the field,” Guerrieri said in a press release. “I’ve had the pleasure to work with some of the best human beings you’ll ever come across. That includes my gratitude for being able to work alongside incredible coaches and support staff.”

His retirement follows the program’s downward spiral after two straight seasons of missing out on the NCAA Tournament — the first time in program history. The Aggies had a 2-6-2 conference record this season and will not play in the SEC Tournament.

Guerrieri is one of only five soccer coaches to reach 500 career NCAA Division I wins, and led the program to 18 conference championships and the 2014 College Cup, and was a five-time conference coach of the year.

“We are incredibly grateful for everything that Coach G has built and accomplished at Texas A&M,” Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said. “Coach G brought Aggie soccer to national prominence through more than 30 years as the head coach, making a number of NCAA Tournament runs and claiming nearly 20 conference championships. He has helped many Aggies achieve their dreams and impacted countless lives around the sport of soccer.”

