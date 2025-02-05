The pick is out: Garrett requests trade from Browns

Reigning NFL defensive player of the year and former Texas A&M standout edge rusher Myles Garrett made it known publicly on Feb. 3 that he does not intend to stick around for another rebuilding season with the Cleveland Browns organization by requesting a trade.

A coveted piece for any defense, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has been nothing short of stellar since he traded his maroon and white for brown and orange in the big leagues.

Four All-Pro selections, six Pro Bowl nods and entrance into the elite 100-sack club make Garrett a hot commodity for the entire league, but who sends a fortune to the Browns in return for this daring investment? Here are five teams that could make a play for the Texas native and why they should jump at the opportunity.

Green Bay Packers

Stalwart veteran meets young talent. The Green Bay Packers present a unique opportunity for Garrett to contend for a championship and provide leadership in the trenches. With an average age of just 25, the Packers boasted an admirable record of 11-6 this past season and earned a spot in the playoffs as the seven seed.

Garrett would find himself alongside fellow veteran edge rusher Rashan Gary, whose combined efforts are sure to give the future-former Brown the chance to compete for a Lombardi Trophy. Behind him, Garrett would find a youthful, yet elite linebacking corps in Quay Walker as well as standout linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. Low risk, high reward.

Denver Broncos

Perhaps it is time for another Aggie to lead the Broncos defense. In Denver, Garrett would be stepping into an organization that not only has won Super Bowls but has done so relatively recently, when former A&M first-round pick Von Miller was named Super Bowl MVP in 2016.

Here, Garrett would shore up a stout defense that has been a no-fly zone thanks to cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Garrett could provide the talent needed to pressure the quarterback and force errant throws, which the Bronco defensive backfield is more than capable of handling.

With the help of defensive tackle Zach Allen and nose tackle D.J. Jones, it could be “Myle-High” city for Garrett if he joins the 2024 reigning NFL sack-leading ball club.

Los Angeles Chargers

They’ve got the offense; now, take care of the defense. The Chargers are no strangers to talent on the offensive side of the ball, thanks to QB Justin Herbert. Now is the moment for second-year head coach Jim Harbaugh to make a move for the veteran edge.

The Chargers finished second in the AFC West as runners-up to the Kansas City Chiefs and looked like they’d advance to the second round of the playoffs until a collapse on both ends of the ball against the Houston Texans.

With Garrett in the mix, it is possible for his game-wrecking ability to help settle things down for the rest of the defense in tight situations. With questions of veteran LB Khalil Mack’s future looming overhead, perhaps the Chargers’ front office can opt to haul in Garrett with a monster deal to pair him with LB Joey Bosa.

Minnesota Vikings

What once looked to be a doomed season turned into one of the most productive for the Vikings, and with the possible addition of Garrett, the “Purple People Eaters” may be due for a revival. Tied for the league’s third-best turnover differential, Minnesota is the perfect destination for one eager to contend for a Super Bowl.

The Vikings’ 14-3 record was in part due to a breakout year from veteran QB Sam Darnold, but the defense was as efficient as it gets in such a competitive division in the NFC North. With the combination of a powerful line of LB Johnathan Greenard and Johnathan Bullard, plus the backing by LB Ivan Pace Jr., Garrett could find himself on top of a division for once and make a run for his first Super Bowl title.

Dallas Cowboys

Last, and arguably least likely to occur, is Jerry Jones dialing the Browns’ front office in hopes of creating one of the greatest defensive lines of all time. In Dallas, Garrett would be playing a co-host to a renewed Doomsday Defense thanks to rising star EDGE Micah Parsons, who has been just as dominant out of college as his hypothetical counterpart.

If one were to combine this recipe of strength on the line and lockdown through the air with CBs Trevon Diggs, Daron Bland and Caelan Carson, there would be very little to stand in the way of such a company’s success.

As veteran EDGE Demarcus Lawrence’s contract is due to expire, it could be an opportunity to divert the money to capture Garrett and Parsons in a joint effort of dreams. To the disappointment of many fans, this opportunity remains just that — hypotheticals and dreams — as this would require an expert general managing effort, one that is almost too good to be possible with the price tags on franchise players.