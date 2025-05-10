Tigers rain on Aggies’ parade

Texas A&M baseball lost its second game of the weekend series against Missouri on Saturday, 4-1.

Before the game, the Aggies honored their seniors with a short presentation. The group included several players that have become living legends during their time in Maroon and White.

Graduate designated hitter Hayden Schott, senior right-handed pitcher Josh Stewart and redshirt senior left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager all heavily contributed to A&M’s Men’s College World Series Final run in 2024.

Schott showed up big, almost as big as his unique personality, combining for a four hit, four RBI performance in Game 3 of the Oregon series in 2024. He had the honor of wearing No. 12 this season, which is given to the player who best embodies the Spirit of Aggieland.

Stewart burst onto the scene for the Aggies in the College World Series to record 12 strikeouts and a 3.00 ERA over the span of nine innings. His dominance on the mound was crucial to the run.

Prager became the Aggies’ Friday starter early in his career, and hasn’t looked back since. After being selected 81st overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, Prager decided to return to College Station for one final run. His resume includes a laundry list of awards and honors, and he has been invaluable to the A&M in his time with the program.

Among last year’s contributors, other departing players have also stepped up to the plate this season.

Graduate third baseman Wyatt Henseler brought another explosive bat to the Maroon and White. Despite only one season with the Aggies, he has boasted a .315 batting average, putting him second on the team. Henseler also has 11 home runs on the year.

Senior RHP Brad Rudis took a major leap in his senior season. He recorded a 3.42 ERA over 18 appearances in his final year, a proven and reliable reliever for the Fightin’ Farmers.

Despite the stacked lineup, the Aggies’ senior celebration was soured early in the game. Tigers junior shortstop Jackson Lovich was brought home on an RBI groundout. Four pitches later, Missouri 3B Chris Patterson sent a ball just over freshman left fielder Terrence Kiel II’s outstretched glove for a solo home run, giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

After a rough first inning, junior LHP Justin Lamkin recovered well. Across his next two innings, the lefty recorded three strikeouts before the action came to a pause due to looming thunderstorms over Brazos County.

An hour and fifty minutes later, fans filed back into the stands and action was back underway with Rudis on the mound.

The senior put on a clinic in his relief outing. Through 4.3 innings, Rudis recorded seven strikeouts, a career-high, with three hits allowed and one walk. After what was likely his last time pitching at Olsen Field, Rudis received a standing ovation from the 12th Man.

“It was a really special day for me and my family,” Rudis said. “It was probably the last outing I’ll have here as an Aggie, so, I mean, it was a really special day.”

In an attempt to carry on what Lamkin started and Rudis continued, freshman LHP Caden McCoy entered the game in the eighth. The Bloomington, Indiana native gave up an RBI double following a fielding error by junior shortstop Kaeden Kent to give the Tigers another run, pushing their lead to three.

While Missouri’s pitching staff has struggled all season, in Saturday’s outing, they looked like Pitcher of the Year candidates. Sophomore RHP Sam Horn got the start, striking out five of his nine batters faced before the rain delay ended his afternoon.

Horn was replaced by junior LHP Tony Neubeck, who went into the game with an ERA north of 20. Neubeck allowed two hits, but struck out four of the 12 batters he saw. By the time his day was over, his ERA had gone down to 15.85.

“We were just chasing pitches that we don’t normally chase,” coach Michael Earley said. “That was a difference for sure.”

The Tigers added on to their lead once again in the ninth when senior right fielder Pierre Seals hit an RBI double, sending one run home.

Every Aggie that picked up a bat on Saturday struck out, including sophomore RF Caden Sorrell, who struck out twice, and junior second baseman Ben Royo who struck out three times. The team recorded just two hits on the day.

A late push in the ninth saw the Aggies plate one run, redshirt designated hitter Blake Binderup walked in Henseler.

The Maroon and White’s postseason hopes took a massive hit after Saturday’s loss. The team will likely have to win out and make an impressive run in the SEC Tournament in order to secure a spot in the NCAA Regionals.

“I don’t know if I’ll be able to put on a baseball uniform next year,” Rudis said. “So you just have to ask all those younger guys to play for the older guys.”

A&M will seek revenge against Missouri on Sunday, when the two teams face off in the series finale. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be streamed on SECN +.